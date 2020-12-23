Gartner IT Score assessment is one of the most powerful tools used by Application leaders to steer their organization going forward.
Learn how to improve your organization’s performance by
- Deliver the most critical improvements first when mastering importance and maturity
- Ensure changes are made by using formal organizational change practices, such as Gartner’s 3D ( Develop, Deliver, Diagnosis ) and open-source change approaches.
Use the Results of Gartner’s IT Score to Improve Your Organization’s Performance
Published: 04 December 2020
ID: G00732895
Analyst(s): Matthew Hotle , Mike West , Deacon D.K Wan
IT Score assessment results often leave application leaders overwhelmed with things to change and no place to start. Application leaders must prioritize changes, focusing on maturity gaps and pain point analysis. They can then employ a best-practice process of organizational change management.