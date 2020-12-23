Gartner IT Score assessment is one of the most powerful tools used by Application leaders to steer their organization going forward.

Learn how to improve your organization’s performance by

Deliver the most critical improvements first when mastering importance and maturity

Ensure changes are made by using formal organizational change practices, such as Gartner’s 3D ( Develop, Deliver, Diagnosis ) and open-source change approaches.

Use the Results of Gartner’s IT Score to Improve Your Organization’s Performance

Published: 04 December 2020

ID: G00732895

Analyst(s): Matthew Hotle , Mike West , Deacon D.K Wan

IT Score assessment results often leave application leaders overwhelmed with things to change and no place to start. Application leaders must prioritize changes, focusing on maturity gaps and pain point analysis. They can then employ a best-practice process of organizational change management.