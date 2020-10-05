Application leaders deploying product management practices demand tools to improve collaboration among IT and business stakeholders. By 2023, over 75% of IT product managers will leverage product management and roadmapping tools to improve planning and communication among IT and business stakeholders.

What are the latest highlights of the Product Management and Roadmapping Tools Market? Want to learn the Common, Differentiating, and Actively Developed Feature Categories? What are the Deployments in Geographic Region? Deployment Option? and Sizes?

Our latest Market Guide report focuses on 16 representative vendors, with their profiles, product offering, free trials, and subscription model. Use this Market Guide to understand the growing product management and roadmapping tools market and choose the best fit for your teams. New of this year is the additional Toolkit of Vendor and Product Data to help examine the offerings of representative vendors in this market, construct vendor shortlists and design RFPs toward tool selections that best match their requirements.

Market Guide for Product Management and Roadmapping Tools

Published: 30 September 2020

ID: G00727147

Analyst(s): Deacon D.K Wan , Mike West , Nikos Drakos

Toolkit: Product Management and Roadmapping Tools Vendor and Product Data

Published: 30 September 2020

ID: G00732963

Analyst(s): Deacon D.K Wan , Mike West , Nikos Drakos