by Deacon D.K. Wan | | Submit a Comment

Leading organizations are working together to evolve Application strategy from Supporting business to Enabling, Orchestrating, and Designing changes

Instead of continuing to be overwhelmed by operational support, see how Application leaders benefit with emerging digital experience technologies — such as multiexperience and AR/VR. and works with business stakeholders to enable, orchestrate and design business innovation in user experience.

Update Your Application Strategy to Exploit Emerging Digital Experience Technologies

ID: G00464651

Analyst(s): Deacon D.K Wan

Table Of Contents

Key Challenges

Introduction

Analysis

– Expand Your Application Strategy to Exploit New Digital Experiences

– Link Technology to Business Opportunities by Orchestrating Experiments Including Possible Business Process Changes

– Design Solutions That Address Unmet Business Needs and Shape Emerging Ecosystems

Gartner Recommended Reading

Additional Resources View Free, Relevant Gartner Research Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence. Read Free Gartner Research

Category:



