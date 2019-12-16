Predicts 2020: Application and Product Portfolio Governance
by Deacon D.K. Wan | December 16, 2019 | Submit a Comment
Ready for 2020? The future of applications demands a transformation of the application organization and removal of obstacles in culture, funding, the operating model and the application portfolio. Application leaders can use our predictions to identify and overcome these obstacles, and ensure long-term success.
Predicts 2020: Application and Product Portfolio Governance
Published: 13 December 2019
ID: G00451437
Analyst(s): Bill Blosen , Stefan Van Der Zijden , Matthew Hotle , Deacon D.K Wan , Mike West
Turning Transformation barriers to Stepping Stones to Success
– From incompatible governance, application portfolio, traditional culture and org
– To Agile, DevOps, Value Streams, Product Line Block funding, and Business led Application rationalization
Table Of Contents
– Analysis
– What You Need to Know
– Strategic Planning Assumptions
– A Look Back
– Gartner Recommended Reading
Additional Resources
View Free, Relevant Gartner Research
Gartner's research helps you cut through the complexity and deliver the knowledge you need to make the right decisions quickly, and with confidence.Read Free Gartner Research
Category:
Comments or opinions expressed on this blog are those of the individual contributors only, and do not necessarily represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management. Readers may copy and redistribute blog postings on other blogs, or otherwise for private, non-commercial or journalistic purposes, with attribution to Gartner. This content may not be used for any other purposes in any other formats or media. The content on this blog is provided on an "as-is" basis. Gartner shall not be liable for any damages whatsoever arising out of the content or use of this blog.