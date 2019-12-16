by Deacon D.K. Wan | | Submit a Comment

Ready for 2020? The future of applications demands a transformation of the application organization and removal of obstacles in culture, funding, the operating model and the application portfolio. Application leaders can use our predictions to identify and overcome these obstacles, and ensure long-term success.

Predicts 2020: Application and Product Portfolio Governance

Turning Transformation barriers to Stepping Stones to Success

– From incompatible governance, application portfolio, traditional culture and org

– To Agile, DevOps, Value Streams, Product Line Block funding, and Business led Application rationalization

