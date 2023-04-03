Enterprise culture is critical to business/mission success. Very often you feel powerless to move your enterprise (not just your department/business_unit) toward the needed culture (culture = set of behaviors that employees exhibit). The “Culture Twin” is a new methodology that will allow you to achieve it.

In this Episode 1 I want to talk about a seemingly obvious “concept” with a not so obvious “content”: the ultimate reason WHY you need a change in the Enterprise Culture. This is a must-have step before exposing the “Culture Twin” methodology -which I will do in the subsequent episodes.

Many executives convey WHY statements like “Because that’s the way to increase our revenue; to accomplish our mission; to reduce costs; to gain more market share”… If you were told such arguments, would you really jump for satisfaction?… Maybe not, right? Neither will those who listen to you.

If, instead, you talked about the WIIFM (What’s In It For Me), I bet you believe that your chances to mobilize and motivate people for the change would be higher, don’t you? Well, maybe you are right… except for the small detail that you want to change the culture in the entire enterprise, which by definition will have very many different WIIFMs… as many as the multiplication of departments by people. Therefore, if you want to use the WIIFM, you will have to make sure that everybody shares a similar WIIFM (whose probability = from little to zero).

So… What can you do then?

Try the following: appeal to the ultimate motivational reason why every single employee gets out of bed every morning to spend 8 hours working in your enterprise/department (let’s leave money aside): to feel proud of what they do. Yes… even those unengaged people want to feel proud of what they do.

What is the measure of “pride”? Very simple: the impact on the CLIENT (whoever the client is).

So, make sure that your WHY statement talks about the client. And, also, incorporate an element of change, that is, what has changed in your clients or in their expectations or in your industry or in your market. Be very specific, that is, walk away from general reasons like ‘to serve our clients better’, which really means nothing. Bear in mind that asking people to change their behaviors (thus their daily habits) is the toughest thing you can ask a human being to change. That’s why there has to be a good reason for it.

Two good examples:

“Our enterprise culture has to enable us to adapt to the changing buying habits of our customers.”

“Our government/agency culture has to strive to provide citizens with one-click-away digital solutions to interact with us.”

Hope this has been helpful.

May wisdom and courage be with you.