Measuring the productivity of remote work is a concern for executive leaders in a hybrid workplace. It can be tricky and complex, and it might cross some ethical lines. However, you can measure the “predictors of productivity” instead, by putting on different lenses to the approach typically used.

Were you measuring productivity before remote work? If you were, there is good news for you: Continue to do the same for remote or hybrid workplace. If your measurements were effective and appropriate, why change them? If you feel you have to change them, reflect on whether it was “presence” that you were monitoring. Presence doesn’t equal productivity or performance.

However, the particular characteristics of a hybrid workplace in times of crisis make it paramount that executive leaders focus on “behaviors” that managers and individual contributors have to display to overcome the challenges of such a workplace to sustain productivity. Such behaviors are the four described in the Culture of Resilience Framework. The framework will be revisited in this post, but if you are interested in exploring more in depth about it, see Create a Successful Culture of Hybrid Remote Work in Times of Crisis.

Do not wait until the end of the fiscal year to include these new measurements in people’s objectives right now. Exceptional conditions require exceptional actions. Hybrid workplaces have not waited until the end of fiscal year to arrive, right?

In this post you will find the grounds to the behavioral change measurements, which act as “predictors” of future productivity, that you must set in place to make a hybrid workplace successful in times of crisis.

Sit down, read the 4 sections here below (corresponding to the 4 elements of the Culture of Resilience framework), and figure out the KPIs you can put in place in your organization/department for each of them.

Measure Open Vulnerability- Related Behavioral Change

In times of crisis, people harbor fears about their job position and their future finances. During remote work, where leaders do not have the chance to read employees’ emotional cues, leaders must create an environment where people are willing to put their vulnerabilities out in the open. That is the only opportunity for them to:

Manage employees’ problems and fears, increasing their psychological well-being.

Anticipate problems that otherwise would blow up in front of their face.

That is what “Open Vulnerability” is about.

As stated in Create a Successful Culture of Hybrid Remote Work in Times of Crisis, Open Vulnerability is a journey of transparency and care. “Transparency” toward the company’s current and future situation, and toward any difficult question that an employee may ask — otherwise, rumors win the game. “Care” about the environmental conditions of remote workers. People’s homes are neither a second office, nor a comfortable place to work in all cases. Help them to organize their time properly by setting clear expectations of their work regularly — time management is an issue for many remote workers.

Figure out the KPIs you can put in place to assess how managers (primarily) and individual contributors foster an Open Vulnerability environment. Find suggested KPIs in Gartner’s research paper “Measure the ‘Predictors of Productivity’ in a Hybrid Workplace (Remote + On-Site)”. (Gartner subscription required).

Measure Impact Orientation-Related Behavioral Change The fact that employees are result-oriented doesn’t mean that with those results they feel they impact on stakeholders (whether they are clients, other departments or colleagues). They may not even feel that those results are meaningful to them. That is what “Impact Orientation” is about: knowing the impact of “my work” and finding it meaningful. It reduces the inherent anxiety about job security and financial future in times of crisis, along with a release of dopamine that enhances the neuroplasticity humans need to quickly adapt to a new environment — the hybrid workplace. Remember the 3 steps to create an Impact Orientation environment:

Figure out the KPIs you can put in place to assess how managers (primarily) and individual contributors foster Impact Orientation. Find suggested KPIs in Gartner’s research paper “Measure the ‘Predictors of Productivity’ in a Hybrid Workplace (Remote + On-Site)”. (Gartner subscription required).

Measure I ntrinsic Rewarding -Related Behavioral Change

In times of crisis, we need 30% more recognition than before. In the case of remote workers, it is even higher, because they lack those informal and occasional types of recognition. For example, this could be when we run into somebody in the corridor and we are thanked for a helping hand we lent or for our contribution to have solved a problem. In order to fill that gap of at least 30%, we must appeal to the most intimate needs for recognition of human beings (see figure below) and measure how much it is being done to nurture them.

Figure out the KPIs you can put in place to assess how managers (primarily) and individual contributors foster Intrinsic Rewarding. Find suggested KPIs in Gartner’s research paper “Measure the ‘Predictors of Productivity’ in a Hybrid Workplace (Remote + On-Site)”. (Gartner subscription required).

Measure Sense of Tribe-Related Behavioral Change Do not mistake the “Sense of Tribe” for a sense of belonging. Employees develop a sense of belonging through the relationships with their team, or through the reputation of the company or its values. The Sense of Tribe goes much further than that; it is the next level. It has to do with the bonds created with the whole enterprise. Employees must feel that they can rely on anyone they may need in the organization at any time, and get from them anything they require to do their job. Otherwise, they can sink into a sense of loneliness that may disconnect them from the company.

Remember how you can enhance the Sense of Tribe (figure below):

Figure out the KPIs you can put in place to assess how managers (primarily) and individual contributors foster a Sense of Tribe. Find suggested KPIs in Gartner’s research paper “Measure the ‘Predictors of Productivity’ in a Hybrid Workplace (Remote + On-Site)”. (Gartner subscription required).

If you want to see a suggested list of KPIs for each of the 4 elements of the Culture of Resilience Framework, see “Measure the ‘Predictors of Productivity’ in a Hybrid Workplace (Remote + On-Site)”. (Gartner subscription required).

May wisdom and courage be with you.

Daniel Sanchez-Reina

