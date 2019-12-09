Cultural Pitfalls that Western Executives should avoid with Chinese Stakeholders (3/3)

M-Time Versus P-Time

In his book “The Dance of Life: The Other Dimensions of Time,” Edward T. Hall established in 1983 the differences of the conception of time according to national cultures. There is a spectrum that ranges from those countries for which time is a rigid unit of measure (monochronic, or M-time), and those for which it is a flexible unit of measure (polychronic, or P-time).

For the M-time cultures (let’s call them “rigid”), five minutes are five minutes. For the P-time cultures (let’s call them “flexible”), five minutes mean it will be done shortly, which might be 30 real minutes or one real hour, or even more.

Rigid-time cultures use time in a linear manner, with actions planned to occur one at a time, avoiding interruptions and with a focus on meeting the deadline. The use of time has a direct correlation with the sense of efficiency.

Flexible-time cultures use time in a flexible manner, with several actions being made simultaneously, with acceptance of interruptions, and a focus on the relationships and adaptability to circumstances. The use of time does not correlate with efficiency.

U.S. and Europe nationals are considered rigid-time people by Chinese. Take this into account to give time the fair importance it has for them.