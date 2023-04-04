Gartner’s IT Infrastructure, Operations and Cloud Strategies Conference is the must attend event for all Heads of Infrastructure & Operations for 2023

During 2023 the IOCS world tour will be touching down in four major cities!

Have you added the dates to your calendars, make sure you do NOW!

Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conferences 2023 brings the world’s technology leaders together to hear top trends find objective answers, topic coverage and best practices. Gain the insights and guidance to create an effective pathway to the future and network with your peers.

Sydney in May will wrap up the 2022/23 series focused on – Empowering the Anywhere Business.

London in November kick’s off the 2023/24 series will launch our new theme to be released soon

Track more details and news on the 2023 events at the event websites by clicking the below: