The IOCS Sydney event is fast approaching this 15th-16th May!

Do not miss the guest panel on the 15th May – Moving to the Cloud: Embarking on a Technical and Cultural Transformation

The panelists will share reflections on their experience of moving to the cloud. In addition, the session will give peer insights into what it is like to take your organization onto the cloud journey!

The guest panel is made-up of: Charles Pizzato, Georgia Patin & Justin Griffith

Its not too late to register for this exciting event!