Gartner’s IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies conference touches down in Sydney this May!!

This is a must attend event for all Heads of I&O, Heads of Infrastructure Platforms, Cloud Operations and Digital Workplace.

I&O leaders today play a critical role in transforming, securing, and enhancing their capabilities while ensuring they have the skills and leadership to deliver the needs of the business and customer wherever they are. We look forward to hosting you again at the upcoming conference, where you will hear from industry experts, network with senior leaders, and learn how to meet the demands and rapid changes to create an effective pathway to the future and empower the anywhere business.

Keynotes:

There are three Keynotes at IOCS in Sydney:

To kick things off the Gartner’s Keynote note team: – Padraig Byrne (Sydney Conference Chair), Karen Brown & Mark Cleary will open the event with a bang with the exciting – I&O Forward — Leading the Next Phase of Growth. This Keynote focuses on: Infrastructure and operations face stresses from inside and out. Dramatic global shifts and talent shortages intensify the ever-present need to accelerate innovation. I&O leaders must rewrite their future and set their sights on a new horizon. Learn how to leverage intelligent automation, embrace platform engineering, deploy multicloud operations and intertwine I&O throughout your organizational fabric.

Day Two kicks off with the exciting External Keynote: by Toby Walsh (Scientia Professor of Artificial Intelligence, University of New South Wales and CSIRO’s Data61) – Machines Behaving Badly. Generative AI tools like Stable Diffusion and ChatGPT have caught the public attention. But what new issues does AI bring to the table? What are the opportunities? And what are the new ethical challenges? There are many issues to address from fairness to facial recognition, and from phishing to intellectual property.

Read more about Toby here: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/infrastructure-operations-cloud-australia/speakers/featured-speakers/toby-walsh

At the end of Day Two there is a second Gartner Keynote delivered by Neha Jumar – Collective Unhiding Diversity of Thought Is Critical for Business Innovation and Talent Retention. This powerful keynote from Neha covers: When people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives come together, their unique thoughts pave a path for innovation, which drives business differentiation, talent engagement and retention. Diversity is a business innovation enabler versus a compliance necessity that successful organizations are leveraging as a competitive differentiator.

Tracks & Agenda:

The Sydney event is made up of four key tracks in enabling I&O leaders to Move I&O Forward for the future

Leadership, Organization and Skills: The demands on leaders are constantly changing. Attracting the best staff and retaining your skilled workforce is vital in a hypercompetitive world. This track focuses on the changing face of I&O, the people and culture issues, the rapidly developing skill and competency requirements and the evolving role of the leader.

Disruptive Practices, Trends and Technologies: Enterprises are challenged to rethink business models as they embrace disruptive practices, trends and technologies, forcing them into fundamental change. This track explores the balance between ensuring operational stability and embracing disruptive influences.

Operations: Centralized, Distributed, Cloud: The anywhere business is increasingly distributed, fragmented and complex, creating a management and operational nightmare. This track focuses on how operations teams maintain, administer and support centralized, distributed, and cloud operations practices and technologies.

Platform Engineering and Infrastructure Agility: Many organizations are under pressure to deliver agile application and integration architectures and agile user experiences. This track explores using a product-focused mindset, infrastructure as code and aggressive automation to develop platforms that empower the anywhere business. Additionally, we‘ll explore how agile I&O does not mean a cloning of agile development. Instead, I&O must seek to embrace agile concepts that can be applied to I&O, as it strives to meet increasingly demanding business needs to deliver infrastructure platforms and services.

I&O security is a vital component of an effective I&O infrastructure that supports operational resilience, security and compliance and for 2023 we are delighted to be able to provide more security content than ever before with a spotlight track on the content

We are offering technical professional insights with deep dive sessions on topics such as AIOps, Cloud, FinOps and Infrastructure track this great content via a Technical Insights Spotlight Track

Sourcing, Procurement and Vendor Management is a critical topic during times of economic stresses and cost justifications against value outcomes, we are excited to offer a spotlight track highlighting essential sessions to attend.

For the full agenda checkout the details here: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/infrastructure-operations-cloud-australia/agenda

Speakers

Hear from industry experts and thought leaders on new approaches & trends in I&O at Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Prepare to be inspired by I&O speakers and Gartner experts at this must-attend conference. Our guest keynote speakers, experienced practitioners and unbiased Gartner experts, will help you expand your thinking and discover new approaches to make smarter business decisions.

Check out the latest Speakers at IOCS Sydney here: https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/infrastructure-operations-cloud-australia/speakers

Experience & Registration

Gartner IOCS in-person conferences are unique destination experiences designed for top leadership teams to connect face to face with Gartner experts, peers and a wide array of solution providers. Together, you’ll explore industry-shaping insight in an unforgettable atmosphere of excitement and camaraderie beyond the possibilities of a screen

You can also follow the events on social media via #GartnerIO on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

There is still time to register and make sure that your part of the Gartner IT Infrastructure, Operations & Cloud Strategies Conference 2023 in Sydney – The conference that delivers must-have insights, strategies, and frameworks for infrastructure and operations (I&O) allowing them to think big and drive real impact within their organizations.

Join a global I&O and cloud community today!! – https://www.gartner.com/en/conferences/apac/infrastructure-operations-cloud-australia/register