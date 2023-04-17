Many find themselves under immense pressure to deliver rapid value to customers, while also maintaining a flexible framework of governance and risk controls to protect the business.

Moving from traditional release practices to a more Agile/DevOps release practice can feel like its introducing chaos and risk. This leads to continued focus on methods around centralized release management practices to mitigate risk, however these monolithic governance models depend on time-consuming manual approval processes that inhibit agility.

How can you implement more adaptive release governance to accomplish your twin goals of enabling customer agility and mitigating risk. A focus on decentralized, collaborative and automated release governance is required that empowers DevOps teams to deliver customer value faster.

Improve Release Agility