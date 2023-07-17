I don’t know what the great science fiction writer Ray Bradbury would have thought of generative AI. But a story from his 1953 short story collection “The Golden Apples of the Sun” gives me a hint. I’ve been reading the book to my daughter for bedtime stories and a story called “The Flying Machine” happened to be the reading for last night.

The story is written as a parable taking place in ancient China where a man is thrilled to have invented a flying machine, but the Emperor calls him down to earth to be executed. The inventor, still exuberant from his first flight, cries out to know why.

The emperor asks what he did and simply gets technical answers back.

“Here is the man who has made a certain machine,” said the Emperor, “and yet asks us what he has created. He does not know himself. It is only necessary that he create, without knowing why he has done so, or what this thing will do.”

After some more discussion, the Emperor explains further:

“There are times,” said the Emperor … “when one must lose a little beauty if one is to keep what little beauty one already has. I do not fear you, yourself, but I fear another man … Some other man who, seeing you, will build a thing of bright papers and bamboo like this. But the other man will have an evil face and an evil heart, and the beauty will be gone. It is this man I fear … Who is to say that someday just such a man, in just such an apparatus of paper and reed, might not fly in the sky and drop huge stones upon the Great Wall of China?”

While Bradbury didn’t live to see generative AI, he did write in 1974 (quoted by Wired here)

I am not afraid of robots. I am afraid of people, people, people. I want them to remain human. I can help keep them human with the wise and lovely use of books, films, robots, and my own mind, hands, and heart.

It is amazing that a book passed down to me by my father and so old that the pages are yellowed and the cover is torn off can provide insight into generative AI. Bradbury’s parable doesn’t imply that generative AI should be stopped, but rather it elegantly explains why it should be feared. Furthermore, it examines hubris vs realism, 1st order effects vs 2nd order effects, progress vs. stability, and the role of the inventor vs. the role of government.

I can’t say all of those implications were apparent to my daughter as I turned out the lights. I am generally an AI optimist. But for the sake of the world she will grow up in I hope that those today with the power to shape its course have this parable in their hearts.