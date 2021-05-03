I was pleased to present an update to my enterprise attention management concept at this year’s Gartner Digital Workplace Summit. The session is “Four Principles Digital Workplace Leaders Need to Help Workers Get Past Information Overload” and it fits into the overall conference theme of Happier, Faster, Smarter.

While I’ve been talking about enterprise attention management for quite a while, I am sensing a potential inflection point due to interest in employee experience, improvements in machine learning, and the rethinking of work caused by the pandemic.

Information Overload is a difficult problem since there are four interrelated groups involved (see Information Overload: We Can Only Make Headway Through Attention Management From All Sides). But software providers are starting to take advantage of the opportunities to use user preferences, company-supplied rules, simple heuristics, or AI to shine a spotlight when their systems have important insights to share. “Guided attention” should become an expectation of buyers or developers evaluating any new software they plan to put in front of their workers.

By 2026, 25% of information and conversations that workers process will be algorithmically promoted or demoted, growing to 50% in 2030.

The session and keynote introduce the term YATTC, an acronym for “yet another thing to check”. I’ve heard similar phrases bandied about when people complain about being given a new tool that, if it was the only one they had, may be very useful. But given the slew of tools they already have it burdens them with yet another thing to check on a regular basis (and to feel guilty about if they miss something important that was posted there).

If you missed the session, please catch the replay at the conference portal for the Americas Digital Workplace Summit 2021. Or hear it at the EMEA Digital Workplace Summit on June 14&15.

And, if you haven’t seen it, check out the movie Her (on Amazon or Google), which plays a starring role in my presentation!