This post has been co-authored with Dan Gottlieb along with a quote below from our colleague Robert Blaisdell

Welcome back to sales tech mayhem, where if you turn your head for even a second, you will miss something big. In the 6+ weeks since our last Mayhem post, we’ve seen:

1.5 unicorns added

7 acquisitions announced

60% of a market gobbled up before it even launched

The CRM providers finally getting mayhemic

Sales tech mayhem describes the current sales tech market which is rapidly moving from a wide set of categories into a narrow list of vendors with wide portfolios of capabilities. If you are a sales tech mayhem newcomer, read the previous posts below and then come back for more:

Unicorn Tracker: The total is now 10 after adding 1.5 in 7 weeks

New entrant to unicorn town #1: Drift Drift is a .5 on the sales tech unicorn tracker because we give .5 to companies that are primarily considered martech unicorns but have significant traction with sales New entrant to unicorn town #2: Pandadoc Pandadoc’s Series C puts them over the billion dollar valuation mark If you are keeping score at home: 9 sales tech unicorns: Clari, Gong, Highspot, Mindtickle, Outreach, Pandadoc, People.ai, Salesloft, and Seismic 2 martech/sales-tech unicorns (both .5’s): Drift and 6Sense When we wrote our first Mayhem post on July 28, 2021 there were 6.5 unicorns Since then we’ve added 3.5 in ~ 3 months Relentless growth in Unicorn Town is so mayhemic. This isn’t over – expect more unicorns to join the party

M&A is so mayhemic: 7 acquisitions in 7 weeks (!)

Fun fact, our colleague Brent Adamson loves the word “mayhemic” – we can’t stop saying it either. Get ready… M&A is so mayhemic The alpha platforms are at it again Alpha Platforms are hyper-aggressive vendors who are broadening capabilities at a breakneck speed either via M&A or development As we have written before, Alpha Platforms will continue to “roam the mayhem landscape and eat everything they can” It’s obvious that a market like this would consolidate, what makes it mayhemic is alpha platforms are not necessarily acquiring their direct category competitors who are trailing in the market, they are buying into adjacent categories Here is the M&A action: 6Sense acquired Fortella (3rd party analytics) and Slintel (technographic data) (1 and 2) ZoomInfo acquired RingLead (data workflow) (3) Outreach announces acquisitions of Canopy (Intelligence) and Sameplan (Mutual Action Plans) (4 and 5) Speaking of mutual action plans, Clari acquired Dealpoint (Mutual Account Plans) (6) – More on this acquisition down below “The minute we announced funding, I have been getting nonstop acquisition interest” – Startup CEO We have heard this before from the CEOs of almost everyone in revenue tech regardless of how well the company is doing or if they have even gone to market yet (more on that later) There are 43 tech types in our revenue tech stack (Gartner customer access required) – with M&A like this, that number is a moving target.

The CRM alphas are finally jumping into the mayhem

“Where do the CRM vendors fit into mayhem?” – the first question we received at our last Pipeline Growth Roundtable Almost like they heard the question, Salesforce bought sales enablement vendor LevelJump to get a piece of mayhem (7) We will have to see if that starts a run of sales tech acquisitions by the CRM vendors As we discussed in our previous post , sales enablement has its own version of Mayhem – 4 unicorns and now Salesforce To recap the post: the sales enablement market data looks great, it’s growing fast -Gartner estimates 12% market growth and buyers are buying and then coming back to buy more 68% of organizations are inventorying their sales enablement tech every year (see what we mean by “coming back for more”?) Salesforce entering the market will accelerate an already surging market Exhausted yet? Ponder the question below

Can 60% of a market be acquired before it’s even a market? In Mayhem, the answer is…

Yes To help you understand this, we’d like to introduce you to mutual action plan automation First, let’s understand the mutual action plan:

The mutual action plan is an agreement that a salesperson and prospect enter into outlining the milestones that they must complete to close a deal and deploy a solution. This plan captures the mutually agreed-upon set of next steps with dates working backwards from deal signing or implementation (depending on the solution). By assigning accountability and ownership to all stakeholders involved and creating a mutual commitment to move toward a deal, the plan enables both sides to anticipate misunderstandings and challenges.