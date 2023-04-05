The UK’s just been through a cold snap, heat waves are sweeping Australia, strikes have brought France to a standstill, and the US west and east-coasts are experiencing extreme weather events. Of course, these events simultaneously increase the demand for Customer Service and Support while making it more difficult for reps to undertake their work. Some will have to provide unexpected childcare, many will face challenging travel conditions or severe delays, etc. But a week or two back, I spotted a post on LinkedIn which struck me as an advisor to Heads of Customer Service and Support:

I agree with the sentiment of the post – we should do more to appreciate Customer Service and other frontline employees. But, the question Customer Service and Support leaders should be asking is this: why haven’t we equipped and empowered our contact center staff to work from home (WFH), especially in times of extreme weather and public strikes?

To help answer the question above I’m going to dive into the prevalence of remote or hybrid work in customer service, plus share how you can prioritize employee wellbeing whilst not hurting your customer experience.

How Common Is Working From Home in Customer Service?

While the LinkedIn post may suggest that a majority of Customer Service reps are being forced into the office, the reality is quite different. In Gartner’s Rep Experience Survey diagnostic, only 8% of Customer Service and Support reps at 42 organizations reported never working from home. In fact, 85% of reps reported that they often or always work from home.

So What Is Stopping Everyone Else?

There are several barriers which prevent Customer Service and Support reps from effectively working from home, but a lot of this problem centers around three things: (1) technology, (2) a failure to understand WFH performance, and (3) a failure to understand the employee experience benefits and how they will benefit your organization and customers.

Technology

One in ten participants in Gartner’s Rep Experience Survey report issues with some aspect of their WFH tech setup – the hardware, software, VPN, internet connection, collaboration software, IT support, or related training. Why is it that, three years after the pandemic started, we still haven’t addressed these issues? They’re relatively easy to solve!

Customer Service and Support leaders should partner with IT to reconfigure their rep technology requirements. For example, don’t equip offices with desktop computers – instead, introduce laptops or, as is increasingly common, “Bring Your Own Device” (BYOD) options. The latter can save thousand seat contact centers hundreds of thousands of dollars annually.

Look at how you can move away from on-premise, VPN-based applications in favor of zero-trust cloud-based applications .

Look at how you can help to equip reps with the necessary network requirements.

If security is a concern – as is often the case in government and regulated industries – then partner with your IT partners to lock-down sensitive information. I always highlight to security-sensitive clients that they wouldn’t be the first ones to move to WFH – if their peers can do it, why can’t they?



Failure to Understand WFH Performance

One BPO Customer Service Director commented on the LinkedIn post to say that “some clients won’t let our agents work from home… No matter how hard we try and advocate it!” Perhaps we’re not trying hard enough?

For many years, Gartner’s research has highlighted the importance of a network judgment climate (i.e. bring your reps together so that they can ideate and collaborate with one another) in delivering better customer outcomes. This is definitely achievable in the WFH environment. 77% of participants in Gartner’s Rep Experience Survey said they interacted with peers on work-related matters at least once, but often multiple times a day. You need to:

Provide the right tooling (so we’re back to the technology enabler again);

Have the right metrics in place; and

Ensure that you offer appropriate support in the form of rep help desks, mentoring, and a strong Knowledge Management program.

If you’re still struggling to make the case, Gartner have plenty of data to show how reps working from home are just as likely to perform at the same levels as they do in the office (and some studies show that performance actually improves!)

Failure to Understand the Employee Experience Benefits

Finally, there appears to be varying acknowledgement of the benefits to the employee of letting them work from home. Beyond the reduced health and safety risk of not forcing your rep to travel to work in extreme weather, Gartner’s Future of the Rep Role survey highlighted how reps are 67% more likely to be engaged if their perception of work flexibility moves from a bottom-quartile score (i.e., “not very flexible”) to a top-quartile score (“pretty flexible”). Greater rep engagement results in better customer experiences. So what does that flexibility look like? My own observations from speaking with Heads of Customer Service and Support about flexibility in recent months are that we’re still talking most about “when” or “how much” their teams work (time-based flexibility), rather than “where” they work.

Ultimately – that isn’t enough.

Service organizations that don’t acknowledge rep demands for a more flexible EVP will soon be left behind, and many orgs are already experiencing rising attrition rates as a result. That’s why, in our newly published Market Guide for Customer Service and Support BPO Providers, Deborah Alvord and Rupinder Chandhok specifically call out the need to evaluate vendors based on their flexible workforce strategy and prioritization of the employee experience. If you don’t offer this flexibility, you’re going to lose your talent (especially Gen Z employees) to competitors who are happy to let their reps work from anywhere (yes, even that beach in Bali where they can go surfing during their lunch break!)

It’s Time to Take Action

Ultimately, employers that don’t offer their reps flexible work arrangements are missing out on significant benefits – for the customer (through improved rep engagement), their talent strategy (through greater rep retention), and their balance sheet (through reduced costs). We’ve experienced how WFH – and the lack of a commute – makes reps more accepting of undertaking overtime, and in today’s hypercompetitive talent market, requiring reps to commute to your office is significantly limiting your access to a broader (and often less costly) talent pool.

So, are you one of the Customer Service and Support or BPO leaders who have yet to make the leap? Next time you want to show your appreciation for your team’s efforts to provide amazing customer experiences when faced with difficult circumstances, do so by equipping and empowering them to work from home. That added flexibility will pay for itself in improved retention, just as good customer experiences, and you won’t be putting your reps’ health and safety at risk in the process.

Talk to a Gartner expert today to understand how your organization can benefit from flexible work policies for Customer Service reps, and build an action plan with your IT and BPO partners. Not yet a client? Reach out to an Account Executive to schedule a preview conversation with us on this topic.