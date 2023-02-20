As a Chief Sales Officer and Senior Sales Leader, I was acutely aware of the various talent-related tensions that our sales organizations face today. From ongoing labor market challenges to macro and societal disruptions, these challenges can be daunting. It was my responsibility to support my teams in identifying and overcoming these challenges that are posed by conflicting priorities.

The workforce landscape is constantly evolving, and labor shortages have become increasingly acute. In my former roles, I have experienced firsthand the intense competition that sales organizations face in their search for talented individuals. I constantly found myself in a tug-of-war between prioritizing hiring fresh talent and retaining core employees. It is a delicate balancing act that requires careful consideration, as a slip in either direction could completely upend the odds of a successful year.

Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, I see three key sales talent tensions that CSOs will have to navigate. These tensions are not new, but they have become more pressing in the current environment. The right solutions may not be immediately apparent and may require new technologies or completely original flexible work arrangements. Nevertheless, I believe that open and transparent communication with employees and investing in ongoing professional development and training will ensure a strong, engaged, and motivated workforce in the years to come.

Productivity vs. Well-Being

Productivity and well-being are often seen as opposing forces, where maximizing one comes at the expense of the other. After all, productivity is about efficiency and output (most often some form of revenue in a sales org), while well-being captures the physical and mental health, happiness and satisfaction of sellers. Of course, long working hours and high levels of stress can lead to burnout, right? But it will ultimately come back to drive down productivity in the long term. Similarly, promoting seller well-being through practices such as flexible work arrangements, health and wellness initiatives, and a positive work environment can actually boost morale, job satisfaction and, ultimately, productivity. CSOs must recognize that sales productivity and seller well-being are interdependent and that a healthy balance between the two is essential for both sellers’ success and the bottom line.

Personalization vs. Consistency

Personalization and consistency are two more factors that can often feel in conflict with supporting sellers. Personalization refers to tailoring support and resources to individual sellers based on their unique needs, strengths and areas for improvement. This can lead to increased motivation and job satisfaction, as well as improved performance.

Consistency, on the other hand, refers to standardizing support and resources across the sales team to ensure that all representatives receive the same level of support, have access to the same resources, and are held to the same standards. This supports predictable performance and can reduce confusion or misunderstandings among sales representatives.

But balancing these two factors can be challenging — think about the favoritism that may be perceived to follow high performers around. Ultimately, a CSO must pay close attention to the cultural cues as well as the dynamic in the organization to determine the right levels of personalization and consistency to optimize revenue.

Courageous Conversations vs. Risk of Microaggressions

Last but not least, courageous conversations and the risk of microaggressions present yet another tension when working with sales people. Courageous conversations refer to open and honest discussions about sensitive topics such as performance, bias and conflicts. These conversations are important for addressing performance issues, promoting diversity and inclusion, and fostering a positive and productive work environment.

However, there is also a risk of microaggressions, which are subtle, often unintentional actions or comments that can offend or marginalize individuals based on their identity. In the context of courageous conversations, microaggressions can arise if discussions are not conducted in a respectful and inclusive manner, or if there is a lack of awareness or sensitivity around certain topics. For example, a microaggression might occur when a sales manager assumes that a salesperson from a different cultural background is not as knowledgeable about certain products, or when a salesperson uses a certain phrase that is insensitive to a colleague’s religious beliefs.

Navigating These Competing Priorities

So what’s a thoughtful, well-intentioned CSO to do when facing these conflicting priorities? Three key actions come to mind:

Promote understanding among leaders and managers. As a CSO, I regularly engaged leaders and managers in conversations about conflicting talent priorities. I assessed their approach to decision-making on business goals and work distribution, and I determined their awareness and acknowledgment of individual team concerns and achievements. Articulate the organization’s perspectives and strategies. Regrettable attrition is directly tied to inconsistent communication. To prevent this, it’s essential to frequently and clearly convey the companywide directives or strategies for handling conflicting priorities. I made diversity and inclusion, for example, along with wellness program resources, a priority. By building a culture of transparency, sellers and managers can fully align on what balance looks like within the company. Supply resources to reduce risks and ambiguity. I believe that empowering sales leaders with the tools and resources they need to be successful is critical to the success of the organization. This included training on topics such as conflict resolution, diversity and inclusion, and effective communication. In addition, I found that sales leader forums and discussions, where they can share best practices, learn from each other’s experiences, and get support as they navigate challenging situations, had a huge impact on our success.

By implementing these strategies to navigate tricky talent tensions, I hope that you can better support your sales team by helping them make informed business decisions for growth and better understand the role they play in driving the company’s future success.