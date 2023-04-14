The suitcase has been unearthed and a gentle amount of packing has been done, but what won’t fit is my excitement to bring IOCS knowledge and insight to Sydney!
If you haven’t made your plans, there’s still time. Please reach out to your account team or visit the IOCS ANZ website for more details. I can’t wait to be back in person!
The Gartner Blog Network provides an opportunity for Gartner analysts to test ideas and move research forward. Because the content posted by Gartner analysts on this site does not undergo our standard editorial review, all comments or opinions expressed hereunder are those of the individual contributors and do not represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management.