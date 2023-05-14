I spent just over 26 hours to get here, and now it’s the eve of Gartner IOCS ANZ in Sydney, and I can’t wait for tomorrow! It’s not just the content – the content is good, I promise! It’s also the fact that we’re back in person, that we’re back with our attendees, and for the analysts and events team at Gartner, we’re back with one another.
Looking forward to tomorrow
