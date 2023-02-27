I stumbled across a reference to Jevons Paradox on Twitter, and it got me thinking about applicability to automation. The paradox is based in economics: the more efficient you become at utilizing a resource, the more of the resource you end up using. (this is a very simplified view of the concept, but it’s sufficient for this post).

The Automation Paradox.

I talk with a lot of clients about getting started with their automation activities, and the conversation quickly turns to how they can scale the success of automation initiatives. Hence the overlap with the paradox: the more you automate, the more automation engineers you need (not less!). But surely as we automate we reduce the need for engineers?

To a certain point, yes. The shift of work from manual to mechanized to automated does net reduce the number of people needed, but what it exposes is that the more of your business that you automate, the more automation engineers you need. That’s a problem, because we’re constrained on the number and availability of automation engineers. This magnifies skills acquisition and retention challenges, and increased the risk to your organizations based on embedding more of the business processes into automation that has to be sustained.

So what do we do about it?

The key is that we are aware of the paradox and that we prepare for it. Your automation initiatives should account for the fact that the more successful you are, the more you will need to invest into automation sustainment and expansion. This should extend to the people as well as the processes, and should be accounted for in your training and expansion plans. Ideally, you will be able to upskill staff whose roles have been augmented / absorbed by automation, but also as you look to what your skills portfolio needs are as you look to hire and acquire the skills that you need. Skills acquisition is going to become harder as economic changes shape the labor market, so think creatively about sourcing your skills. Whether this be by taking on managed services, DEI initiatives expanding the pool of candidates beyond where you would typically view, or investment into the upskilling of your entire organization – thinking creatively about the problem opens up new solution avenues.