Depending on which side of the date line you’re on, it’s only 2 months until IOCS ANZ!



The conference team has been hard at work building a compelling agenda that tackles your hardest challenges and gives you insight into emerging technology / practices / approaches. The lineup of speakers is outstanding, and the spectrum of exhibitors who are there to help you meet your challenges is broad.

Now is the time to confirm your attendance and build your agenda. I hope to see you at the conference, live and in-person after too long away!

(if you look close, I’m in the list of speakers this year. Very much excited to be at this conference, and to see you in person!)