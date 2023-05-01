The picture hangs on my wall behind my desk, and clients and Gartner peers get to see that picture a lot!
The suitcase is half packed and I’m getting nervously excited. Partially because it’s the first time I’ll have been back to Australia in 8 years, but mostly because I’m excited for IOCS ANZ to happen! I’m delivering two presentations and a pair of interactive sessions, and I can’t wait for attendees to be back in person and back at IOCS.
See you soon, Sydney!
