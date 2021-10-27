As websites, mobile apps and social media properties mature, the content and capabilities between them are starting to merge. Both site and social channels provide an input to assess consumer engagement and traffic patterns, and as such, offer an opportunity to synergize approaches across brand teams. While there will always be room to adjust for platform dynamics, brands should apply similar guiding principles to site and social content.

Consider the following two action items to bolster your content roadmap:

1. Apply Site Merchandising Techniques to Improve Social Commerce

Branded content on social media apps is starting to look and feel more like a website than a media platform. Most social platforms are finally enabling end-to-end transactions, and social commerce is widely received as an area of growth. That said, while social commerce is growing rapidly, the subset of consumers that buy on social apps represents a small share of the overall consumer base. Less than 14% of all social media users say they completed a purchase directly on the social media site in the last 30 days, citing lack of confidence holding them back. Mimic the website experience as much as possible within social commerce use cases by leveraging multiple product and lifestyle views in alt-imagery and rich product descriptions.

2. Cascade Influencer Partnerships Across Touchpoints There are many opportunities for social media content to transcend social media platforms, including websites and mobile apps. Influencer relationships are a great way to start, as partnerships with influencers help inform merchandising teams on the latest trends for content that engages large audiences. To this end, Amazon sets a new standard by elevating influencer relationships, especially on fashion and apparel pages, with livestreams and recorded content that provide human layer to guided selling.

Read more in the Digital IQ Index: Multibrand Retail 2021.