Social commerce is not a new concept. However, after years of analyzing data and discovering new ways to capture consumer attention, there are a few ways to build a successful playbook.

1. Develop a strategy for social platforms that complement the two, primary digital commerce goals.

Driving revenue (inspiring purchase now)

Driving brand awareness (inspiring purchase at a later date)

2. Adjust your quarterly roadmap based on updates to your brand’s product and services.

Seasonal updates

Limited edition launches

3. Collaborate with relevant teams to share effective tactics that will improve the strength of social efforts.

Clubhouse & Tiktok

Streaming services

Podcast advertising

Social media platforms tend to be moving targets. Whether you are working in-house or with an agency partner, build flexibility into your social commerce model. Remember to stay flexible with your money and time.