Social commerce is not a new concept. However, after years of analyzing data and discovering new ways to capture consumer attention, there are a few ways to build a successful playbook.
1. Develop a strategy for social platforms that complement the two, primary digital commerce goals.
- Driving revenue (inspiring purchase now)
- Driving brand awareness (inspiring purchase at a later date)
2. Adjust your quarterly roadmap based on updates to your brand’s product and services.
- Seasonal updates
- Limited edition launches
3. Collaborate with relevant teams to share effective tactics that will improve the strength of social efforts.
- Clubhouse & Tiktok
- Streaming services
- Podcast advertising
Social media platforms tend to be moving targets. Whether you are working in-house or with an agency partner, build flexibility into your social commerce model. Remember to stay flexible with your money and time.