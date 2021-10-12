Yesterday, Gartner announced that the Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms Magic Quadrant will be retired when the currently published research archives in March 2022.

But what feels like the end of an era is a new beginning.

For several years now, we have been observing a shift in the analytics market as historically separate markets converge. (See “Worlds Collide as Augmented Analytics Draws Analytics, BI and Data Science Together”.) New and different types of users increasingly want access to the complete continuum of capabilities that provide comprehensive ecosystems and enable new perspectives defined specifically for their individual work.

Data science and machine learning platforms are evolving as client demand is shifting and is now more defined by role-based capabilities. As a result, comparing different vendor groups or market segments together in the same Magic Quadrant has become less representative of the movement within the market and, therefore, less meaningful to our clients. We observe growing differentiation among vendors and distinct groups forming: some vendors actively and primarily focus on and prioritize multi-persona and democratization; other vendors focus more specifically on the needs of a code-based expert audience.

To better serve our clients’ needs, each market segment deserves its own market guide, as will be the case as of March 1, 2022 when the Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms will be retired and replaced by two Market Guides. (Please note that the Market Guide names are subject to change):

Market Guide for Multi-persona Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Market Guide for Expert-centric Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

To define and position the Market Guides, we also intend to publish a research document entitled “The State of Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms” in the November 2021 timeframe.

Stay tuned for more information about this exciting evolution.