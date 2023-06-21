As many of us continue to speculate on how Gen AI can be leveraged within IT, I sometimes wonder if we’re thinking too tactically. I mention this knowing full well that in the text that follows, I may be guilty of suggesting a use case that is simply way too far beyond the bounds of what is possible today and which perhaps is bordering on lunacy. Fair enough, so keeping this consideration in mind, let me ask the following question: can we use Gen AI to solve the “communicating with aliens problem?”

This is a reference to a famous memo written by J.C.R. Licklider in 1963 who was leading the effort to develop what would later become the ARPAnet. In the note he used the alien communications scenario (i.e, “how do you get communications started among totally uncorrelated “sapient” beings”) to help them decide on how best to develop a network where computers could talk to one another. Well, we all know how this was decided given the fact that we leverage this capability every day. Now, let’s bring into the discussion someone that I have referenced before, Bret Victor, and his (awesomely) great presentation called “The Future of Programming.”

When you first access the video, you may be a bit confused as you see him dressed like someone from IBM in the 1970s and using terms and language that seem to be out of place with the current era (he’s also using a transparency projector to complete the illusion). What you soon realize is that he is taking us on a trip back in time to 1973 where he discusses the technology of the day and then projects how he sees it evolving 40 years to the present period (2013 in the case of when it was presented). It soon becomes apparent that what he is giving us is a fairly harsh assessment on how little we have actually evolved from those early halcyon days of IT where it seemed that anything was possible.

At about the 12:26 mark, he comes to my favorite part of his talk where he says that humans should stay out of the low level computing details and instead make the computer goal-directed, i.e., giving it a task to complete and letting it figure out how best to do it (something that Auto-GPT and AgentGPT do today). Here he references Licklider’s “Intergalactic Computer Network” or ARPAnet-related memo and where Bret, in the context of a 1970s programmer, says that it “might evolve into an “internet” – kind of a cute idea – might work.” Pretty hilarious, but soon in continuing on with the internet communications challenge, he launches into what is a stinging critique of APIs.

Continuing in character, he says that programs won’t likely know how to talk to other remote programs on the network and thus what we should do is to give the computer the goal of figuring how to do this. What won’t work, and he suggests would be a total disaster, are APIs that require humans to write against a fixed interface exposed by another program that requires the programs to already know about each other. This obviously then prevents these programs from using the same interface to speak with other, previously unknown programs, that may not understand the current protocol or language. After describing these limitations, he states that given the downsides, he’s confident that this will never happen and in the future we’ll have programs that can dynamically figure out how to communicate using programming goals. Of course, this is not where we find ourselves today.

Enter Gen AI. We already know that it can translate text from one language to another, but we’re also discovering that it can (with some limitations) support transpilation (conversion) of code from one programming language to another. Great, now, what about translating between protocols such as between gRPC and REST? It’s certainly not a simple task as they use different data formats (Protocol Buffers versus JSON/XML), different HTTP methods as well as the fact that gRPC supports streaming and REST does not. Actually, we don’t really need to do translation per se – we can do this today with a gateway.

What I’m envisioning is where a program (even down to the level of microcode) has a universal generative API, a GenA(P)I, and that as a goal, can dynamically respond to any programmatic communication based upon its training data set of known protocols that enables the correct syntactical as well as semantic response. While this would not quite yet be at the level of the Star Trek universal translator which can also support previously unknown languages, it would seem that this would remove many of the barriers that exist today with integrating different types of IT, OT and other products and services where there is a need to support likely hundreds, if not thousands, of different protocols. I could also envision where this capability, if possible, might accelerate the development of increasingly autonomous programs.

I can also see some downsides with this such as malware potentially leveraging this capability to iteratively find the “key” that unlocks the application “door.” Perhaps we could build additional intelligence into the GenA(P)I to detect this type of malicious activity and to disable all further communications with that object. So, what do you think? Should we continue upon the present path of focusing upon to some extent incremental, but still very important, uses of generative AI or should we seek to explore options that might free us from design limitations developed long ago and radically change the current world of IT? All feedback is welcome.