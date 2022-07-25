As I announced a few weeks ago, I have rejoined Gartner within the Infrastructure and Operations team. I didn’t provide much in the way of clarity regarding what I intended to focus my research upon, however, so I’m using my first blog post to offer a little more insight into what I think will be some key areas going forward (note: references to Gartner research may require client access):

IT has been leveraging automation technology almost since the inception of computing. However, much of it has been approached in an ad-hoc fashion with little to no thought regarding its implementation within the larger enterprise automation picture (see Gartner research on hyperautomation). I’ll be looking to help provide more guidance as to why (and what) to assess in terms of automation within I&O while hopefully adding to a growing list within Gartner of “best” practices approaches towards its implementation. IT operations automation/platform engineering design and development lifecycle: This is related to the previous item which will have at least two dimensions. The first is my view that while many would call IT automation technology part of the I&O infrastructure, I view it more as an application (platform). Hence, just like other technology components that act as hosts for some type of running code, I’m interested in understanding how it approaches the “-ilities” or non-functional requirements such as availability, scalability, maintainability, etc. I’ve already alluded to the second dimension, i.e., automation technology acting as a host for running applications (scripts, runbooks, etc.). So, in this context, I’m interested in assessing how the increasing use of an SDLC-like approach can work to ensure appropriate code quality, security, etc. I don’t believe that any of my thinking here is unique per se, but it seems that much of the current industry conversation focuses on automation as an increasingly intelligent tool and not an application (and integration) platform so I’d like to bring a little more balance to the discussion.

Resilience is a topic that has certainly become more important since the advent of COVID-19. And as the world economy continues to struggle to gain its footing, the critical nature of organizational- and technology-related resilience seems to only be increasing. I hope to more fully explore resilience-oriented engineering concepts (great book here that should be on your bookshelf) and the role that automation will increasingly play in response to a broad array of resilience-oriented risks and opportunities. IT operations human factors (human-to-machine interface or HMI) design: If you haven’t seen Lindsay Holmwood’s dissection of the tragedy of Air France Flight 447, please take the time to do so. It’s a haunting reminder of what can happen when the machine designers don’t take into account the sometimes irrational aspects of human behavior. After reviewing it years ago, I became interested on how to optimize the human-to-machine relationship – especially as we within IT accelerate down a path of increasingly pervasive and intelligent automation. Shame on us as an industry if we don’t consider the often hard-earned lessons of automation usage elsewhere within our own designs.

Many thanks for your interest and I look forward to continuing these (and other) discussions in future interactions.