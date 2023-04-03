“… typically algorithm designers generate the optimization algorithm first, and then the interface designers are left to support the operator with often incomplete information because the interface requirements of the human were not considered at the time of algorithm generation.” Interface Design for Unmanned Vehicle Supervision through Hybrid Cognitive Task Analysis” (Macbeth et. al.)

In Part 2 of this series, I attempted to depict the challenges when humans interact with machines. Part 3 will describe how this challenge is growing with the increasing use of intelligent- or AI-backed automation.

As humans increase their usage of not just automation, but also automation leveraging machine learning, new considerations need to be taken into account such as explainability, trustability and sensitivity. Explainability, refers to the ability to understand and explain the reasoning behind the decisions made by an AI system. This is particularly important attribute for systems supporting decision making for mission-critical systems yet with the use of increasingly opaque algorithms, the ability to ensure the capability is becoming more difficult (see Figure 1).

Figure 1. Explainability versus performance.

Trustability, on the other hand, refers to the degree of belief that a user has with respect to the information or actions that are being provided by the system are correct. This can depend on various factors such as the accuracy of the system’s predictions, the level of bias in the data used to train the system, and the transparency of the system’s decision-making process. To put this in more context, a system may be highly accurate, but if its decision-making process is opaque and difficult to understand, users may not trust it. Similarly, a system may be highly explainable, but if it is biased or inaccurate, it may not be trustworthy. Both of these are then incredibly important, however, most if not all of the current I&O automated system technology supporting I&O functions do a poor job of addressing them.

Studies have shown that if a system is trusted too much, it can lead to abuse which in turn can lead to complacency. Complacency, in return, can lead to a loss of situation awareness and “automation surprise” in manner similar to that which happened with respect to Air France 447 as we discussed previously (see Figure 2). What Figure 2 depicts is that as the human workload decreases as a consequence of automation, overall performance increases – but so does the loss of situation awareness which can cause dangerous conditions to occur. AI-based automation has the potential to dramatically increase this negative outcome if not designed properly, i.e. with the human in mind.

Figure 2. Failure performance curve.

Sensitivity comes into the equation in the context of the degree of helpfulness. In his paper on Polite Computing, Brian Whitworth provides guidance on how social requirements loom large in terms of human-to-machine interaction. He gives as an example the (in)famous Microsoft “Clippy” bot or virtual assistant that many of us may remember as a poor design of automation trying to assist humans.

Figure 3. Your old friend “Clippy.”

I can’t describe it any better than Brian so here’s his analysis of Clippy:

“Mr. Clippy was friendly and smart, but interrupted the user. You thought you were typing something? Sorry, you are now talking to Mr. Clippy, who will discuss some cool but irrelevant Word feature. Mr. Clippy broke the first rule of politeness by preemptively taking control of the cursor. Well, didn’t he then offer choices? Yes, but this is no more being polite than kidnapping someone, then giving them a cup of tea, is being kind. One cannot take user choice in the name of giving it. The cursor was a common resource between user and software, like the door in the example given earlier. Its preemptive use should not have been a software design option. By opening a modal window and forcing a dialogue, Mr. Clippy chose the impolite way to offer help. … Mr. Clippy was a selfish application, so turning him off was not easy. Close his window and he would come back next time, as happy as before. He ignored continuous rejection. Choose the ‘‘Hide’’ option on the paper clip and Mr. Clippy seemed to run away, but when Word started again, he was right back in your world. He was like a guest who would not leave, no matter how many times you asked. To remove him you had to select options from the tool menu and deselect the service. Any other rejection was ignored. If Mr. Clippy had been polite, his control would have been obvious on the clip itself.”

Unfortunately, we are now repeating many of these errors in today’s world of chatbots as they seem to be more of an impediment than of actual help. For example, did you ask it to pop-up and stop you from what you were looking for (always fun when you’re in a rush)? How easy was it to make it go away (and they seem to be getting more creative regarding how they hide the cancel button these days). Many, if not most, bots aren’t delivering value and a big reason is likely that they have really bad “manners” and their designers need rethink their “etiquette.” In Part 4, we’ll discuss key design concepts and architectures that can contribute to improving the intelligent automation-to-human outcome.