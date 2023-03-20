Several weeks ago I hosted the first webinar on a concept that I’m calling Autonetics. The name pays homage to the early cyberneticists who developed many of the early concepts regarding computer science and artificial intelligence as they sought to understand the nature of a machine. Below is a picture of some of them at one of their annual meetings supported by the Macy Foundation (apologies for the blurred picture).

Figure 1. Attendees of the 10th Macy Conference (1953)

What may not be obvious is that the photo represents quite a diverse community of experts:

Yuen Ren Chao: linguist specializing in Chinese phonology and who studied feedback systems for improved language understanding

Lawrence Kubie: psychiatrist and psychoanalyst whose theories on neurosis was leveraged in neural network research

Warren McCulloch: neuropsychologist that was among the inventors of neural networks

Margaret Mead: cultural anthropologist, who besides her well known anthropological work, is credited for the development of second-order cybernetics

Walter Pitts: logician that is also recognized as one of the neural network pioneers

Leonard Savage: statistician who is credited with concepts underlying Bayesian statistics

Claude Shannon: mathematician who is recognized as the inventor of information theory

Others not in the picture but equally critical members of the movement (or aligned with it) were: Ross Ashby (control theory), Ludwig von Bertalanffy (general systems theory), Douglas Engelbart (the mouse … but some would say the true founder of the internet), Gordon Pask (conversation theory), Alan Turing (AI and the Turing machine), (John Von Neumann (stored program computer and much more) and Norbert Wiener (founder of cybernetics).

Weiner is listed last on purpose because the concept of having to address the notion of the “human as part of the system” was based on the work that he did in World War 2 whereby he was able to successfully develop an anti-aircraft weapon by creating a model of the behavior of a pilot based upon equating it to an oscillating feedback system. It was he who recognized the need for a transdisciplinary approach that considered variables beyond the mechanical system itself which he ultimately came to call cybernetics derived from the Greek word, Kubernetes, that many of us work with in a different context today.

Cybernetics was defined by Weiner as “the entire field of control and communication theory, whether in the machine or the animal” (Cybernetics, 1948). The central concepts in cybernetics were:

With the right feedback systems, mechanically controlled systems could essentially achieve biological level capacities in terms of independent operation

The understanding of how feedback systems regulated biological organisms would enable the manipulation of them in a manner similar to machines

“We were impressed by the potential usefulness of a language sufficiently sophisticated to be used to solve complex human problems, and sufficiently abstract to make it possible to cross disciplinary boundaries. We thought we would go on to real interdisciplinary research, using this language as a medium. Instead, the whole thing fragmented. Norbert Wiener wrote his book Cybernetics. It fascinated intellectuals and it looked for a while as if the ideas that he expressed would become a way of thought. But they didn’t.” (Margaret Mead, 1968 American Society for Cybernetics conference)

Unfortunately the cybernetics movement largely fizzled out and some believe that it was ultimately because the promise of a transdisciplinary movement was never actualized, i.e., the scientists primarily stayed within their own fields and there was therefore little cross-fertilization of ideas. Still, while the cybernetics community ultimately disbanded (although some of it still limps along in other forums), much of modern computing, not to mention AI, would likely be for the poorer if not for this early work. The concepts of negative feedback, information, self-regulation, self-replication and complexity have helped to shape many of today’s IT advancements. In addition, as already noted, the human became an increasingly important component of the “system” to analyze.

Therefore with this in mind, I would like to build upon the efforts of these innovators to suggest that the IT industry needs to take up the cyberneticist’s banner as we try to deal with a new age of “machines” – machines based upon software that are growing more intelligent each day and in which humans will increasingly depend upon. In Part 2 of this 5-part series, I’ll provide the background into why we need to return to the incorporation of a cybernetics point of view with a look into a well-known aviation accident.