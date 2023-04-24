“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. This isn’t true though. According to the Drucker Institute, Peter Drucker didn’t have the illusion that it’s possible to find a metric for everything. In fact he never actually said that. Not everything that matters can be measured and not everything that’s measured matters.” (Source)

In 2014 during my first tour with Gartner, I, along with my then colleague Tapati Bandopadhyay, published the first note on DevOps metrics within the firm (Data-Driven DevOps: Use Metrics to Help Guide Your Journey). The graphic that we came up with is below in Figure 1 and you can find it (or a version of it) on many sites throughout the web (note: apologies for the poor quality of the image).

Figure 1. The original Gartner DevOps metrics “pyramid” circa 2014.

Looking back, I’m a bit amazed that we seemingly did so well with some of our metrics suggestions as a few correlate with the DORA metrics of today which may not have been around at the time. Still there were some that I wished to develop more fully especially in the areas of operational efficiency and business performance.

Upon returning to Gartner, however, I was asked to see if there were any past notes that I thought were worth taking another look at and potentially updating. This is a process that we at Gartner go through when there might be existing content that has been archived and may offer new value with some modifications that take into account developments that may have occurred since its original publication.

I decided to do an update on the DevOps metrics note and I asked George Spafford, who did a subsequent update and with whom I’ve worked on many research notes, to be my co-author. I thought that this was going to be a relatively easy project but it didn’t turn out that way because after extensive research on existing Gartner as well as many external academic papers on DevOps metrics, I convinced George that we needed to provide a different perspective.

What brought me to my new perspective? Below is a listing of some of my thoughts:

Most metrics are lagging indicators and provide little in the way of preparation for organizations to implement a new initiative

Most enterprises may be collecting too many metrics and it’s unclear (at least to me) if these are resulting in the desired degree of organizational improvement

The general lack of specific metric definitions as well as points of measurement are a continuing challenge

Many metrics are difficult to automatically collect from within DevOps tool pipelines or other IT operations technology

Almost all metrics have susceptibility to being gamed (this is the Goodhart’s Law effect: “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure”)

Many popular metrics categorize performance levels but don’t account for team maturity (i.e, low is treated as bad but it may in fact be appropriate given current skills capabilities and/or corporate requirements)

There is research that depicts organizational differences of opinion as to the value of commonly used DevOps metrics

Some (if not all) metrics at least at the level where DevOps is performed may have tenuous connections to actual business improvement

It was dawning on me that perhaps we were focusing too much on the wrong levels of the pyramid and that it was at the level of organizational capabilities where we might want to concentrate. Below is my reasoning:

Organizational capabilities (people, process, technology and information) act as antecedents (this is key) and may be better to focus upon than post-deployment metrics (although, of course, you’ll never want to wholly remove the “output” metrics from consideration)

We downplay our own intuition in the sacrifice for deterministic precision (see Data-Driven Decision Making: The Role of Emotional Intelligence); this is a fascinating research paper that first emerged in the context of a “Maverick Note” which basically asserts to not discount the role of intuition

Gaining informal agreement with the customer (stakeholder) on the impact may have more credibility than numbers which suggest improvement but which don’t result in outcomes that our customer is seeking

There are different forms of potentially measuring the impact of DevOps and I chose to also include a dynamic capabilities perspective, i.e., the process where DevOps almost becomes an “organism” that enables improvements in corporate sensing, seizing and ultimately, transforming; I found this paper to be of great insight in this context

I thought we needed better visualization as the current graphic (and others) was too constraining in that it didn’t depict relationships and dependencies that would impact performance achievement

All of the above were factored into what became known as the document known as Data-Driven DevOps: How to Rethink the Measurement Approach which published last month in March. Interestingly, towards the end of this development activity it dawned on me that what I had sort of backed into were some of the key elements of the DevOps CALMS/CLAMS core organizing principles.

I have to state for the record that, while I think that we brought some new thinking to the forefront, I’m not totally happy with the outcome for a couple of reasons:

There was so much material that I had researched that I could only “fit in” a small amount within the document format

Our creative team did a masterful job of trying to represent my vision of what the graphic should look like; still we had to make some decisions on the final product which didn’t enable us to fully depict the large number of DevOps dependencies

I thought the best way to address the first point above is to provide you, the reader, a listing of both the Gartner and non-Gartner documents that I reviewed and helped to influence my thinking (see below). As to the second point, maybe a causal loop diagram found here or the dependency matrix found here in Figure 3 would be interesting areas of future exploration. Let me know if anyone is interesting in collaborating on this.

Thank you.

Note: These thoughts and views are my own and do not represent those of my employer.

Gartner research sources (client access required):

Non-Gartner research sources: