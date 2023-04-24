“If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it. This isn’t true though. According to the Drucker Institute, Peter Drucker didn’t have the illusion that it’s possible to find a metric for everything. In fact he never actually said that. Not everything that matters can be measured and not everything that’s measured matters.” (Source)
In 2014 during my first tour with Gartner, I, along with my then colleague Tapati Bandopadhyay, published the first note on DevOps metrics within the firm (Data-Driven DevOps: Use Metrics to Help Guide Your Journey). The graphic that we came up with is below in Figure 1 and you can find it (or a version of it) on many sites throughout the web (note: apologies for the poor quality of the image).
Figure 1. The original Gartner DevOps metrics “pyramid” circa 2014.
Looking back, I’m a bit amazed that we seemingly did so well with some of our metrics suggestions as a few correlate with the DORA metrics of today which may not have been around at the time. Still there were some that I wished to develop more fully especially in the areas of operational efficiency and business performance.
Upon returning to Gartner, however, I was asked to see if there were any past notes that I thought were worth taking another look at and potentially updating. This is a process that we at Gartner go through when there might be existing content that has been archived and may offer new value with some modifications that take into account developments that may have occurred since its original publication.
I decided to do an update on the DevOps metrics note and I asked George Spafford, who did a subsequent update and with whom I’ve worked on many research notes, to be my co-author. I thought that this was going to be a relatively easy project but it didn’t turn out that way because after extensive research on existing Gartner as well as many external academic papers on DevOps metrics, I convinced George that we needed to provide a different perspective.
What brought me to my new perspective? Below is a listing of some of my thoughts:
- Most metrics are lagging indicators and provide little in the way of preparation for organizations to implement a new initiative
- Most enterprises may be collecting too many metrics and it’s unclear (at least to me) if these are resulting in the desired degree of organizational improvement
- The general lack of specific metric definitions as well as points of measurement are a continuing challenge
- Many metrics are difficult to automatically collect from within DevOps tool pipelines or other IT operations technology
- Almost all metrics have susceptibility to being gamed (this is the Goodhart’s Law effect: “When a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure”)
- Many popular metrics categorize performance levels but don’t account for team maturity (i.e, low is treated as bad but it may in fact be appropriate given current skills capabilities and/or corporate requirements)
- There is research that depicts organizational differences of opinion as to the value of commonly used DevOps metrics
- Some (if not all) metrics at least at the level where DevOps is performed may have tenuous connections to actual business improvement
It was dawning on me that perhaps we were focusing too much on the wrong levels of the pyramid and that it was at the level of organizational capabilities where we might want to concentrate. Below is my reasoning:
- Organizational capabilities (people, process, technology and information) act as antecedents (this is key) and may be better to focus upon than post-deployment metrics (although, of course, you’ll never want to wholly remove the “output” metrics from consideration)
- We downplay our own intuition in the sacrifice for deterministic precision (see Data-Driven Decision Making: The Role of Emotional Intelligence); this is a fascinating research paper that first emerged in the context of a “Maverick Note” which basically asserts to not discount the role of intuition
- Gaining informal agreement with the customer (stakeholder) on the impact may have more credibility than numbers which suggest improvement but which don’t result in outcomes that our customer is seeking
- There are different forms of potentially measuring the impact of DevOps and I chose to also include a dynamic capabilities perspective, i.e., the process where DevOps almost becomes an “organism” that enables improvements in corporate sensing, seizing and ultimately, transforming; I found this paper to be of great insight in this context
- I thought we needed better visualization as the current graphic (and others) was too constraining in that it didn’t depict relationships and dependencies that would impact performance achievement
All of the above were factored into what became known as the document known as Data-Driven DevOps: How to Rethink the Measurement Approach which published last month in March. Interestingly, towards the end of this development activity it dawned on me that what I had sort of backed into were some of the key elements of the DevOps CALMS/CLAMS core organizing principles.
I have to state for the record that, while I think that we brought some new thinking to the forefront, I’m not totally happy with the outcome for a couple of reasons:
- There was so much material that I had researched that I could only “fit in” a small amount within the document format
- Our creative team did a masterful job of trying to represent my vision of what the graphic should look like; still we had to make some decisions on the final product which didn’t enable us to fully depict the large number of DevOps dependencies
I thought the best way to address the first point above is to provide you, the reader, a listing of both the Gartner and non-Gartner documents that I reviewed and helped to influence my thinking (see below). As to the second point, maybe a causal loop diagram found here or the dependency matrix found here in Figure 3 would be interesting areas of future exploration. Let me know if anyone is interesting in collaborating on this.
Thank you.
Note: These thoughts and views are my own and do not represent those of my employer.
Gartner research sources (client access required):
- 4 Steps to Effectively Communicate the Business Value of IT
- 7 Rules for Demonstrating the Business Value of IT
- Kick-Start Your IT Value Story With Business Metrics That Matter
- Map IT Value Stories to Business Outcomes That Matter
- How Leading Firms Effectively Measure Automation Success
- How Software Engineering Leaders Can Use Value Stream Metrics to Improve Agile Effectiveness
- Ignition Guide to Creating a DevOps Team Dashboard
- How to Communicate Value in the Languages of IT, Finance and Business Outcomes
- 5 Metrics to Demonstrate High-Performance Agile Development Services
- Hack Your Metric and KPI Dashboards by Answering 3 Simple Questions
- Ignition Guide to Value Stream Mapping of DevOps Process
- Keys to DevOps Success
- Defining and Measuring Success for Digital KPIs
- Analyze Value Stream Metrics to Optimize DevOps Delivery
- Choose the Right Metrics to Drive Agile, DevOps and Continuous Delivery
- How to Identify Metrics and KPIs to Measure IT’s Business Value Contribution
- Using Platform Ops to Scale and Accelerate DevOps Adoption
Non-Gartner research sources:
- 7 useful Agile Metrics that Optimise for Learning
- The DevOps Funnel: Introducing DevOps as an Antecedent for Digitalization in Large-Scale Organizations
- A review of Accelerate: The Science of Lean Software and DevOps
- Rethinking organizational performance management: A complexity theory perspective
- Exploring the antecedents of dynamic capabilities in a software product company
- DevOps Metrics, Objectives and Key Results
- Crawl, Walk, Run is Antithetical to Transformation
- Calculating DORA metrics with Runbooks
- Key DevOps Metrics and KPIs to Drive Success
- Measuring an engineering organization
- A Fresh Look at Operational Debt
- A theory of scrum team effectiveness
- Agile Metrics: 4 Balanced KPIs to Measure Success
- Analyzing the evolution of Technical Debt together with DevOps metrics
- DevOps Unravelled: A Study on the Effects of Practices and Technologies on Organisational Performance
- How Developers and Managers Define and Trade Productivity for Quality
- KPI by proxy
- 17 Popular Software Engineering Metrics and How to Game Them
- How DevOps capabilities leverage firm competitive advantage: A systematic review of empirical evidence
- Measuring Software Delivery Performance Using the Four Key Metrics of DevOps
- These are the DevOps Metrics that will boost your VSM
- DevOps Capabilities and Metrics
- The Current State of DevSecOps Metrics
- On the Benefits of the Accelerate Metrics: An Industrial Survey at Vendasta
- A Value-driven Approach for Software Process Improvement — A Solution Proposal
- DevOps metrics: what to track, how and why do it
- Value-oriented quality metrics in software development: Practical relevance from a software engineering perspective
- Performance Measurement in Agile Development Organizations
- Four Key Metrics and team performance
- A Theory of Value for Value-based Feature Selection in Software Engineering
- Understanding DevOps: From its Enablers to Impact on IT Performance
- Toward a dynamic capabilities scale: Measuring organizational sensing, seizing, and transforming capacities
- Management 3.0: Leading Agile Developers, Developing Agile Leaders (book)
- Anticipating and Dealing with Operational Debt
- Towards Bridging the Value Gap in DevOps
- Success Factors for Effective Process Metrics Operationalization in Agile Software Development: A Multiple Case Study
- DevOps KPI in Practice — Chapter 1 — Deployment Speed, Frequency and
- Surmounting the Barriers Resulting from Agile Methods Adoption
- Factors Influencing Productivity of Agile Software Development Teamwork: A Qualitative System Dynamics Approach
- Towards a benefits dependency network for DevOps based on a systematic literature review
- Dynamic Capabilities: A Measurement Proposal and its Relationship with Performance
- Measuring in an Agile System Development Process
- Applying System Dynamics to Software Quality Management
- Flow, Intrinsic Motivation, and Developer Experience in Software Engineering
- Using metrics in Agile and Lean Software Development – A systematic literature review of industrial studies
The Gartner Blog Network provides an opportunity for Gartner analysts to test ideas and move research forward. Because the content posted by Gartner analysts on this site does not undergo our standard editorial review, all comments or opinions expressed hereunder are those of the individual contributors and do not represent the views of Gartner, Inc. or its management.