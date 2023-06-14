U.S. Consumer Travel Insights – 2023 Travel Begins to Surpass Pre-Pandemic Travel Numbers

The busy travel season is nearly upon us. The latest U.S. consumer travel insights point to 2023 as a return to pre-pandemic 2019 travel numbers in the United States for the first time in four years.

Nearly 300,000 more travelers went through airport security during the four-day Memorial Day Weekend in 2023 than 2019 according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) numbers.1 The start of the weekend, Friday, May 26, set a post-pandemic single-day record with nearly 2.74 million travelers going through airport screenings.1

Monthly U.S. airport checkpoint travel volume in 2023 has fluctuated between being just above or just below 2019 levels. January and February 2023 slightly eclipsed 2019 thanks to a travel rebound and favorable weather. Totals for March, April, and May were just below 2019 numbers.1

Will Inflation Slow Down Travel’s Rebound?

U.S. travelers are taking more trips in 2023 than last year, with nearly 66% of respondents that took a trip reporting traveling more from January – April of this year compared to the same time in 2022, according to a recent Gartner Consumer Community survey.2

The rising costs of inflation and changes in financial situations haven’t impacted most consumers’ travel plans. Only 29% of respondents reported traveling less in 2023 than they originally planned to due to the rising costs of inflation or a change in their financial situation.2

However, consumers are not as optimistic about being able to travel more in 2023 than they did in 2022. 58% of respondents expect to travel the same or less in 2023 than they did in 2022.2

We have seen this disconnect over the last year of consumers reporting that they have traveled more recently, but having a negative outlook on how much they will be able to travel in the future. So far consumers haven’t slowed down on spending despite this negative sentiment about the future.

In Gartner’s 2023 Consumer Cost-of-Living and Price Sentiment Survey, travel was the second most protected category of discretionary spending, after dining out, that consumers reported they would give up last if they had to reduce their discretionary spending.3

What’s Motivating Consumers to Travel?

Travel & hospitality brands need to ensure they are connecting their messaging to traveler’s motivations.

There were three main reasons consumers cited as their primary purpose of taking 2023 leisure trips in the recent Gartner Consumer Community survey2:

1. Get away from home, 53%

2. Relax, Refresh, and Rejuvenate, 45%

3. Visit Family or Friends, 42%

U.S. Consumer Travel Insights from Gartner’s Consumer Research

The Gartner Consumer Community survey found that price, offers, and discounts are the number one most important factor for consumers when booking travel. Seventy two percent of respondents cited price, offers, and discounts as one of their top three factors.2

Brands that are unable or uncomfortable differentiating on price should explore creative messaging around convenience and reviews, or shift more advertising toward higher-income consumers who are not as impacted by inflation.

Check out these related Gartner pieces for more insights about the travel & hospitality industry, including U.S. consumer travel insights:

Virtual Work Revolution Fuels Extended Stay Travel

Digital IQ Outlook: Travel and Hospitality

Digital IQ in Focus: Travel and Hospitality Social Marketing

Digital IQ Index: Inside Travel and Hospitality Performance

How Hotels Can Boost Direct Bookings

Set up some time with a Gartner expert here to learn more.

Evidence

1. Transportation Security Administration Checkpoint Travel Numbers

2. Gartner Consumer Community (n = 301, April 27 – May 4 2023). While the Gartner Consumer Community (n ≈ 500) resembles the U.S. general population, the data cited is based on the responses of community members who chose to take each activity. These samples may not be representative of the general population, and the data should only be used for directional insights.

3. 2023 Gartner Consumer Cost-of-Living and Price Sentiment Survey. The purpose of this survey was to understand how inflation impacts consumer decisions and attitudes toward brands and products. The research was conducted online from 23 November to 15 December 2022 among 2,013 respondents in the United States. Respondents were required to be at least 18 years old.

Disclaimer: Results of this survey do not represent global findings or the market as a whole but reflect the sentiments of the respondents surveyed.