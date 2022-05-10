Amazon officially announced that Prime Day will return this July. Now is the time for Amazon Sellers and Amazon Vendors to prepare for the shopping holiday. Amazon Prime Day has become one of the busiest shopping periods of the year and is critically important for many Amazon sellers. During 2021, total online retail sales in the United States surpassed $11 billion during the 48-hour event.

Prepare For Prime Day

Here are 5 steps Amazon Sellers and Vendors should take right now to prepare: