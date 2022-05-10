Amazon officially announced that Prime Day will return this July. Now is the time for Amazon Sellers and Amazon Vendors to prepare for the shopping holiday. Amazon Prime Day has become one of the busiest shopping periods of the year and is critically important for many Amazon sellers. During 2021, total online retail sales in the United States surpassed $11 billion during the 48-hour event.
Prepare For Prime Day
Here are 5 steps Amazon Sellers and Vendors should take right now to prepare:
- Confirm Product Availability – Work with your Amazon contacts, internal sales partners, and internal/external supply chain partners to ensure items will reach Amazon fulfillment centers in time.
- Setup Promos – Meet with internal stakeholders to align on pricing and promos. Make sure you load Prime Day Prime Exclusive Discounts, Lightning Deals, Amazon Coupons, and other promotions into Seller Central or Vendor Central before the cutoff dates. Check with your Amazon contacts to confirm dates and don’t wait until the last minute to load deals into the system. Carefully check the eligibility criteria for each promotion. Double-check that any planned price drops before Prime Day won’t make your products ineligible for the promotions.
- Create Your Advertising Plan – Plan your advertising creative and budgets. Think through the customer journey both on and off of Amazon, including Amazon Advertising. Align your advertising budgets and plan to reach consumers during every step of their journey.
- Launch Advertising Early – Launch your brand’s campaigns one to two weeks ahead of time to generate brand awareness as consumers begin virtual window shopping for products. Traffic increases in the days and weeks leading up to Prime Day as many consumers make product wish lists ahead of time to buy during the sales period. Launching ads early also ensures that you have time to tweak any campaign creative that is not initially approved by Amazon.
- Don’t Forget About Other Channels – Don’t forget about other retail partners and your brand’s direct sales channels. Although Amazon invented the Prime Day holiday, online shopping increases across the retail industry during the sales period. An increasing number of online retailers offer deep discounts and special promotions to compete for sales. Work with your colleagues to develop an aligned strategy for selling on Amazon, your brand’s other retail partners, and your company’s direct sales channels.