The top three priorities for heads of sales in 2023 all revolve around commercial convergence. And for good reason – as organizations aligning cross-functional KPIs are nearly 3 times more likely to exceed their new customer acquisition targets.

Now, the strategy to align sales and marketing activities is not new. Heck, we in the Gartner for Sales practice have been beating this drum for the last decade at least. Back then, it was so our organizations could come together to create the insight we would use to arm our sellers to be thought leaders.

However, neither time nor ambition have been enough to effectively align these functions. In recent surveys from sales leaders, we found that:

only 19% of organizations have implemented an end-to-end revenue process

of organizations have implemented an end-to-end revenue process 65% of sales leaders say their sellers are slowed down when working with other commercial functions, and finally,

of sales leaders say their sellers are slowed down when working with other commercial functions, and finally, a staggering 62% of sales and marketing organizations use different definitions for a qualified lead.

The optimal goal for sales and marketing alignment is to support the buyer through a Learning Path approach. This approach not only helps the buyer feel more confident in their purchases but leads to a 147% increase in the buyer buying more than expected!

So – how?!? How can we align sales and marketing activities? How do we chart a course that leads to these commercial outcomes while also meeting the preferences of our buyers?

Gartner has identified four levels of marketing and sales coordination maturity, outlined below:

Starting on the left, In the earliest stage, sales and marketing must work towards Strategic Alignment. That means sales works with marketing leaders to understand marketing’s strategic objectives AND shared objectives between marketing and sales.

Moving to the second level, marketing and sales can move to focus on Operational Alignment, in which sales shares customer data and sales system access with marketing, and marketing drives closer collaboration with sales on lead qualification and journey-aligned outreach.

This stage is about agreeing on defining a good lead and ensuring everyone has access to the systems that capture lead information. Organizations in this stage bring marketing and sales together to build a more robust view of the buyer journey. And they start creating cohesive outreach around that journey using both digital and human engagements.

The third stage is about Strategic Integration: particularly of key systems to allow us to jointly manage the buying journey, and ideally, institute shared KPIs or metrics so that everyone defines success the same way. Learning Paths are what’s required for buyers to complete high quality deals with low purchase regret. You get there through this type of collaboration. It’s level three – Strategic Integration – that many organizations should aim to get to.

However, this sets you up nicely for the furth stage, or Operational Integration, in which sales and marketing jointly manage the end-to-end customer journey, with integrated reporting lines, shared resource allocation, and shared processes, systems and metrics. And level four is when marketing and sales become a single organization. Not just similar reporting lines, but a single commercial team.

The key take-away: this is an incremental process where every step will pay dividends. So, let’s book that meeting with our CMOs and get started.