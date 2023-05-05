The Potential of Reverse Mentoring in Sales

As sales leaders, you are masters of your craft. But no matter how good you are, it’s hard to stay “in the know” in an era of constant change.

What if you had a mentor who was strong where you had blind spots? Who could provide new perspective and understanding on:

attracting and retaining a new and more diverse talent pool,

next generation workforce expectations and climate shifts, and

new tech and sales process innovation?

I give you… Reverse Mentoring.

What does it take?

First, you have to believe this:

Junior employees have valuable insights that we do not.

If you can’t get on board there, this won’t fly. If you can, read on.

Reverse mentoring is an opportunity to learn about your sales org and society through the eyes of your future leaders.

Potential topics for reverse mentoring include:

New tech and social media

Cultural shifts and trends

Employee expectations

Employees’ day-to-day experiences

All of these things have changed since you were a junior employee. These changes have very real ramifications for your sales organization.

A Sales Example

Picture it…a BD and Senior VP of Sales establish a mentoring relationship.

As a mentee, the Sr. VP gets insight into:

how BDs are using new tech,

sources of drag in the organization,

trends in digital commerce,

perceptions of bias within the organization, and

how employees understand and perceive organizational strategy and goals.

As mentor, the BD gets insight into:

management perspectives,

the organization’s strategy and challenges,

potential career paths, and

a growing professional network.

The mentors also get the opportunity to have their voices heard and potentially influence the organization.

A Boost in the Talent Struggle

Along with the individual benefits, a reverse mentoring program has the potential to help position your organization in the struggle for talent.

Meeting Employee Expectations: Younger employees are seeking workplaces that value them and their development. Forty-eight percent of Gen Z sellers selected Respect among their top 5 attractors when seeking a new employer – more than any other single attribute (including compensation).1 Reverse mentoring can increase feelings of inclusion, respect and investment to newer employees.

Improve Representation: Candidates from underrepresented groups frequently seek evidence of an unbiased and fair work environment. Including historically underrepresented voices among junior mentors can sharpen management understanding of potential bias and reduce bias in the organization.

Making a Plan

Establishing a reverse mentoring program requires an investment of time and planning. How you define your program’s objectives will drive how you build it. Here are some key considerations.

Program goal

What are you trying to do? Are you focused on a narrow outcome, like teaching around new technology? Or are you hoping for relationships that support broader business and learning goals? If the relationship is intended to illuminate potentially sensitive topics, consider how you can support participants in building trust over the course of the program.



Expectations

Frequency: Find a meeting frequency that is do-able for participants yet keeps up momentum and connection. Formality: Is this a casual coffee chat or a meeting with specific objectives? Timeline: Is the relationship timebound or open ended? Outcomes: Are there particular outcomes you’re hoping to achieve?



Matches

Conflicts of interest: Consider and mitigate potential conflicts of interest when matching mentors and mentees. Align selection with program goals: For example, if the program is targeting improved representation, ensure equity in the selection of mentors and mentees.



It’s On You, Mentee

While all participants should be eager and prepared to participate, the practical success of a reverse mentoring program largely relies on the senior mentee.

Be committed. There is a built-in power differential in this mentoring relationship. If the senior mentee doesn’t prioritize the relationship, it’s likely to fail.

Be teachable. You must want to learn and take feedback. To quote Ted Lasso quoting Walt Whitman, “Be curious. Not judgmental.”

Of course you will teach your mentor a few things along the way – that’s to be expected and celebrated. But don’t let yourself slip back into the typical routine because it’s comfortable. There’s just too much to learn.

1 2023 Gartner Global Labor Market Survey, Q1