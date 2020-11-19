As we approach this year’s holiday season, it’s important to take a moment to appreciate what a year this has been for marketing teams and for the world of martech. Our 2020 Marketing Technology Survey finds that 58% of marketing technology teams have either already faced a budget cut, or anticipate one soon. Despite the likelihood that you’ll have to do more with less, marketing technology utilization remains stagnant. Of the 29 technologies we asked about, nearly all were in use or in the process of being deployed by more than three quarters of survey respondents. With a glut of technology plaguing modern martech stacks, the challenge of utilization and rationalization is now front and center.

When we asked about the technologies that respondents would be most likely to axe or defend if faced with a budget cut, those most likely to face the chopping block included employee advocacy tools and multitouch attribution (MTA) solutions. Perhaps it should come as no surprise that these same tools experienced lower levels of utilization, according to respondents. Just 18% of those with a multitouch attribution solution report using a large portion of what the tool has to offer.

While the advanced features of MTA may be under heavy pressure in an environment where TPCs are under attack and identity resolution challenges persist, now is the time to reprioritize how you acquire new technology, maximize utility and prune tech that no longer serves your business. Despite the hype around fancy solutions with embedded AI/ML capabilities, the digital marketing leader in your work life probably doesn’t need more technology.

So here are some gift ideas that might really help!

I hope you and your family stay safe and enjoy the holiday season ahead. You might even feel like singing: if so, perhaps it’s time to Deck the Halls with Customer Data!