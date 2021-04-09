It is no secret that the luxury sector has always focused on high-touch customer service. Given the consumer demographics and product price point, sophisticated in-store services and private appointments are the norm.

However, with the mandatory closure of stores due to COVID-19, luxury brands faced a distinct dilemma. What does a digital-first customer service experience look like? How can brands elevate existing customer service features to meet the moment? How will customers expectations shift from channel to channel?

FLEXIBILITY IS KEY

Prior to the pandemic, luxury brands had started experimenting with novel digital customer service features. Rag & Bone connected customers with local in-store associates through its on-site live chat functionality, and Burberry enabled Apple Business Chat for text-based customer service offerings. The pandemic rapidly accelerated these developments. As consumers grew increasingly familiar with Zoom, Teams, and every flavor of video conferencing solutions, more than one-third of Luxury Index brands introduced virtual appointments in 2020. These appointments enabled store associates to connect with customers on a one-to-one basis, providing real-time guidance on decisions among colors, fabrics, and sizes to increase consumer confidence. Gucci and Ralph Lauren also employed virtual reality technology to launch new digital activations in branded virtual stores and partnerships with social platforms.

STAYING AHEAD OF TRENDS

