In recent years, concerns about the erosion of trust and invasion of privacy have extended into nearly every interaction between customers, organizations, and devices. Lawmakers have continued to respond with new privacy and data protection laws that put pressure on the related industries. Sidenote – yes, there is a difference between the two. Data protection has insufficient focus on the individual behind the data and is only part of the broader discipline, privacy. So can we big-brown-Bambi-eyes-pretty-please STOP using the term ‘data privacy’? Data doesn’t give a flying acrobatic *beep* if it has privacy or not. It’s about real flesh and blood human individuals.

Anyway, a proactive approach toward transparency and privacy creates an opportunity for a competitive difference among enterprises by fostering increased productivity and sales successes, improving public image, and enhancing customer trust. On December 1, 2020, we published five predictions in this discipline (Gartner login required). I want to highlight one of these:

By 2023, organizations that do not excessively monitor remote working employees will experience up to 15% higher productivity than those that do.

Amid the shift to remote work during COVID-19, many employers have increased tracking the activities of employees who work remotely. While they may have legitimate reasons to conduct employee monitoring, such as scanning for security threats, leaders must be mindful of respecting employees’ privacy.

Excessive monitoring can erode trust and harm the employer-employee relationship as well as the overall corporate image. Security leaders must ensure monitoring measures strike the appropriate balance between the organization’s needs and employees’ right to privacy. This will help employers build trust with employees and ensure higher productivity in the long run.

Fortunately, this is not just some strange personal belief in the benefits behind proper privacy protection I treasure. I see this confirmed in practice on multiple occasions in my client interactions.