In a world of increasing geo-political uncertainty, increasing ransomware attacks, boards worried about ESG metrics tied to safety, and an evolving threat landscape, selling security should be easy, right? However, the cost of capital and inflation pressures are mounting. Too often, product marketers miss the mark in terms of messaging that resonates with security buyers. Most vendor messaging emphasizes product capabilities but often fails to address security buyers’ primary concern: financial losses.

Survey Says . . .

In a recent Gartner survey, financial losses top the concerns of security buyers of systems aimed to mitigate to cyber-physical risk. This means sellers of everything—IoT security platforms, XDR, service providers, and even SIEM and SOAR providers looking to capitalize on a growing market of protecting connected devices—must re-examine their messaging for a vertically specific differentiation position to prevent the financial impact of cybersecurity events (see Quick Answer: What Should Product Marketers Focus on When Selling Security?).

4 Proof Points

Product marketers must go beyond the immediate offering to identify their strongest, most relevant benefits in order to distinguish themselves from competitors and stand out in a buying cycle. With 60% of organizations reporting increased spending for cyber-physical security systems, product marketers must be ready to align their messaging to the assets and operational risk factors that are the most mission-critical by vertical.

Product marketers must be ready to provide critical proof points in four areas:

Prediction: Metrics and marketing content that can be used to demonstrate that their differentiator is indeed a strength in the areas of AI/ML to predict threat actor behavior and operational risk and quantify operational cost through specific mitigation methods;

Prevention: Case studies on actual customers related to attack prevention and potential cost impact had the attacker been successful; Outlining possible financial impacts for safety corners tied to sustainability and environment has cyber-physical attacks can cause harm to humans and the environment

Detection: Going beyond traditional claims of the ability to detect vulnerabilities and quantify the financial impact of detected vulnerabilities;

Response: Providing the operational recovery and incident response time compared to competitors, quantifiable financial loss, and migration metrics.

After identifying your capabilities to mitigate financial losses that will resonate with your target market, incorporate them into your messaging and subsequent marketing. Revisit and scrutinize differentiation by looking at your competitors and evolving threat landscape through an up-to-date lens and fine-tune when necessary.

