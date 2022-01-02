Unquestionably, 2020 and 2021 represent unprecedented change, challenge, and disruption in the tech industry. The new year is sure to perpetuate several established trends:

Innovation in digital technologies is accelerating.

Buyer behaviors are changing as opportunities to differentiate and engage with clients through new business models emerge.

The Voice of Society (VoS) will continue to grow louder and challenge technology companies regarding issues of equity, safety, and sustainability.

The challenge of building “technology for the good” of society must be met to retain investors and attract buyers.

January 2022 Research Connections for Tech Product Managers

This month, we will be addressing 2022’s top trends and challenges with Gartner for Product Management’s research connections. Research connections are virtual sessions led by Gartner’s analysts aimed at engaging product managers on top topics, trends, and best practices.

Emil Berthelsen and Clifton Gilley highlight Product Manager’s must navigate three areas as starting points for the new year.

We will kick off 2022 with two sessions:

With Emil Berthelsen, Clifton Gilley, Chris Meering

DATE: January 19, 2022

TIME: 11:00 AM–12:00 PM EST

Accelerated digital technology innovation, changing buyer behavior, and new business models add complex dimensions to the role of technology product management leader. Product managers must confront important trends and challenges and take action to empower their teams.

With Barika Pace and Aapo Markkanen

DATE: January 26, 2022

TIME: 11:00 AM–11:30 AM EST

Relentless polarization presents a severe crisis for the Ozymandian digital giants that hubristically hold up the world’s digital economy. To escape the wrong side of history, product managers must stop putting the customer before society.

