GenAI and LLM Hallucinations are a major problem. Below we describe what they are and the emerging solutions that can minimize them.
- What is an AI Hallucination?
Response: Hallucinations are completely fabricated outputs from Large Language models. Even though they represent completely made up facts, the LLM output presents them with confidence and authority.
- What are the dangers of AI hallucination?
Response: there are many and some include:
- They lead to faulty decision making which can lead to serious consequences in some cases, depending on the use case.
- For example, they can lead to physical harm if hallucinated medical advice is dispensed. See this example:
- They can create serious legal problems for users that use hallucination content in formal communications. See these examples:
- How can organizations/users minimize AI hallucinations and their numerous risks?
Response:
- They can manually review all outputs for accuracy.
- They can use various tools and methods to limit hallucinations. These include:
- Aligned models:
-
- fine tune public models by training them on private data and restrict responses to those that are grounded with private verified data.
- Build your own ‘small LLM; model using open source or other proprietary model applications and restrict outputs to only include verified private data
- Use models that are built on carefully curated content Meet LIMA: A New 65B Parameter LLaMa Model Fine-Tuned On 1000 Carefully Curated Prompts And Responses
-
- Prompt Engineering: Contextual prompting (aka in-context instruction tuning) on public or any other models
- Use contextual prompting (aka in-context instruction tuning) to minimize the possibility of hallucinations by instructing the model to only use validated private data in responses. (Retrieval Augmented Generation/RAG is a form of prompt engineering and contextual prompting).
- Use proven prompts from Prompt Cache
- Increase accuracy and reduce variability, limit hallucinations
- Tools and Frameworks:
- Use various open source tools and frameworks that are emerging to combat hallucinations such as:
- Langkit or
- Nvidia Guardrails which tries to steer model outputs using various tools or
- Guardrails
- Use LLM content filtering products to try and eliminate outputs that violate enterprise policy and unwanted content. Some of these include tools from; Truera, Fiddler, Bosch AI, Troj.AI, VIA and several others.
- Use products like Galileo that are explicitly designed for LLM tuning and hallucination filtering
- Content Authenticity: Authenticated Provenance
- Encourage use of and use digital fingerprinting/watermarking of authenticated content. (Gartner calls this Authenticated Provenance when used with an immutable distributed ledger. See Hype Cycle for Blockchain and Web3).
- Some emerging standards that exist now for images:
- Tree-Ring Watermarks: Fingerprints for Diffusion Images that are Invisible and Robust
- Content Authenticity Initiative
We expect many of these product categories to merge in the near future as LLMs commoditize, LLM applications mature and user demand accelerates.
