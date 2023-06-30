We use cookies to deliver the best possible experience on our website. To learn more, visit our Privacy Policy.
How to Limit GenAI and LLM Hallucinations

By Avivah Litan | June 30, 2023 | 0 Comments

GenAI and LLM Hallucinations are a major problem.  Below we describe what they are and the emerging solutions that can minimize them.

  • What is an AI Hallucination?

Response: Hallucinations are completely fabricated outputs from Large Language models.   Even though they represent completely made up facts, the LLM output presents them with confidence and authority.

  • What are the dangers of AI hallucination?

Response: there are many and some include:

  • How can organizations/users minimize AI hallucinations and their numerous risks? 

Response:

  • They can manually review all outputs for accuracy.
  • They can use various tools and methods to limit hallucinations. These include:

 

  • Prompt Engineering: Contextual prompting (aka in-context instruction tuning) on public or any other models
    • Use contextual prompting (aka in-context instruction tuning) to minimize the possibility of hallucinations by instructing the model to only use validated private data in responses. (Retrieval Augmented Generation/RAG is a form of prompt engineering and contextual prompting).
    • Use proven prompts from Prompt Cache
      • Increase accuracy and reduce variability, limit hallucinations
  • Tools and Frameworks:
    • Use various open source tools and frameworks that are emerging to combat hallucinations such as:
    • Use LLM content filtering products to try and eliminate outputs that violate enterprise policy and unwanted content. Some of these include tools from; Truera, Fiddler, Bosch AI, Troj.AI, VIA and several others.
    • Use products like Galileo that are explicitly designed for LLM tuning and hallucination filtering

We expect many of these product categories to merge in the near future as LLMs commoditize, LLM applications mature and user demand accelerates.

