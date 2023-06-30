GenAI and LLM Hallucinations are a major problem. Below we describe what they are and the emerging solutions that can minimize them.

What is an AI Hallucination?

Response: Hallucinations are completely fabricated outputs from Large Language models. Even though they represent completely made up facts, the LLM output presents them with confidence and authority.

What are the dangers of AI hallucination?

Response: there are many and some include:

How can organizations/users minimize AI hallucinations and their numerous risks?

Response:

They can manually review all outputs for accuracy.

They can use various tools and methods to limit hallucinations. These include:

Aligned models: fine tune public models by training them on private data and restrict responses to those that are grounded with private verified data. Build your own ‘small LLM; model using open source or other proprietary model applications and restrict outputs to only include verified private data Use models that are built on carefully curated content Meet LIMA: A New 65B Parameter LLaMa Model Fine-Tuned On 1000 Carefully Curated Prompts And Responses



Prompt Engineering: Contextual prompting (aka in-context instruction tuning) on public or any other models Use contextual prompting (aka in-context instruction tuning) to minimize the possibility of hallucinations by instructing the model to only use validated private data in responses. (Retrieval Augmented Generation/RAG is a form of prompt engineering and contextual prompting). Use proven prompts from Prompt Cache Increase accuracy and reduce variability, limit hallucinations

Contextual prompting (aka in-context instruction tuning) on public or any other models

Tools and Frameworks: Use various open source tools and frameworks that are emerging to combat hallucinations such as: Langkit or Nvidia Guardrails which tries to steer model outputs using various tools or Guardrails Use LLM content filtering products to try and eliminate outputs that violate enterprise policy and unwanted content. Some of these include tools from; Truera, Fiddler, Bosch AI, Troj.AI, VIA and several others. Use products like Galileo that are explicitly designed for LLM tuning and hallucination filtering

