We have all heard about the many risks posed by using ChatGPT. But what can you do about them?

We just published “Quick Answer: How Can You Manage Trust, Risk and Security for ChatGPT Usage in Your Enterprise?” and dug into this question.

Here are three key findings:

1. For out of the box ChatGPT usage (either Azure’s or OpenAI’s), have humans review the output to detect incorrect, misinformed or biased results.

2. Favor Azure OpenAI Service ChatGPT when released, over OpenAI’s ChatGPT for use in your enterprise.

3. Implement a policy that prohibits employees from asking OpenAI’s ChatGPT questions that disclose confidential enterprise data.

See OpenAI ChatGPT Privacy Policy admission on its lack of an enterprise-grade privacy policy. For example, they state at the opening:

“1. PERSONAL INFORMATION WE COLLECT

We collect information that alone or in combination with other information in our possession could be used to identify you (“Personal Information”) as follows:….”

In contrast, Microsoft will offer baseline enterprise security and compliance controls already associated with other Microsoft products. See Data, Privacy and Security for Azure OpenAI Service

The Revolution: Access to AI is Democratized ChatGPT democratized access to AI, opening a pandora’s box of potential risks alongside AI’s tremendous benefits.

AI TRiSM (see Top Strategic Technology Trends for 2023: AI Trust, Risk and Security Management has never been more urgent an imperative. Get on top of AI risks before they get on top of you.

Thanks a ton to super collaboration from co-authors Bern Elliot Gabriele Rigon Wilco van Ginkel Jeremy D’Hoinne Radu Miclaus Van Baker and to Anthony Mullen for commissioning our ever-expanding AI TRiSM research. Gartner Microsoft Azure Cloud OpenAI #ai #security #risk #compliance #responsibleai