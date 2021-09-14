Digital currencies are going to change every aspect of how we transact and do business with each other over the next five years. 81 countries are already experimenting or implementing central bank digital currencies (CBDC) representing 90% of global GDP. (See Atlantic Council ) China reportedly has already disbursed over $5.3 Billion of its new Digital Yuan, as of June 2021. See Markets Insider.

Meanwhile, regulators across the globe are struggling over how to safeguard consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, while holdings and trading in these currencies grow exponentially. (Assets locked on DeFi are still a fraction of the worlds financial assets, or under $100 Billion compared to some $316 Trillion).

I’m super excited and honored to be moderating a panel on this subject for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago on September 29th. You can register here: Chicago Payments Symposium 2021

I am joined by premier practitioners and experts in this area. These include representatives of Central Banks with firsthand CBDC experience (Bahamas, Sweden) and from the U.S. which is closely examining the feasibility of a Digital Dollar. Also on our panel is the Chief Strategy Officer of Circle which supports USDC, the fully reserved US dollar stablecoin.

Our panelists include:

Jim Cunha, Senior Vice President, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston

Cleopatra Davis, Banking Manager, Central Bank of Bahamas

Mithra Sundberg, Head of E-Krona, Riksbank

Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Global Policy, Circle

We have lots to discuss (time permitting) in each of these areas:

Key Differentiators of Digital Currencies (i.e. CBDCs, Stablecoins, Cryptocurrencies)

Major Digital Currency Initiatives

Top Use Cases

View from Central Banks (CBDCs)

Technology and Partnerships

Regulations

Staying informed on digital currencies is important, as the implications to our economy, populations and way of life are far-reaching. Dialogue is critical as we collectively explore these new frontiers and opportunities. Thank-you to the Federal Reserve for sponsoring this discussion.