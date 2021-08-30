Gartner colleagues Whit Andrews Homan Farahmand Martin Reynolds Scott Smith and I recently hosted a Gartner webinar that was especially lively thanks to the constant flow of great questions from a highly inquisitive audience. You can listen to the replay here: The Opportunities and Challenges Surrounding Blockchain

Enterprise interest in blockchain is alive and well as some 450 attendees participated on a mid-August day. The stimulating session points to a bright future for blockchain innovation.

While three fourths of organizations are trying to figure out the relevance and usefulness of blockchain, a full 11% already employ blockchain today.

See Figure 1 below for results from our informal webinar poll. These percentages are consistent with past formal Gartner surveys of CIOs and Blockchain Consulting and System Integration firms.

10 Key Areas of Blockchain Innovation

Much of our panel discussion highlighted the important role of blockchain innovation, which we categorize here into ten main areas. These are key to future maintream adoption of blockchain, and the integration of centralized services with decentralized applications:

It’s a lot to keep up with as innovative blockchain projects multiply to support on-ramps, off-ramps, bridges, interoperability, integration, secure off chain computing, secure persistent storage, abstraction layers, analytics, user interfaces, and more. These products and services will support new forms of assets, commerce, trade, trustworthy contracts, authenticated data, social structures, and democratized governance mechanisms.

From a developer point of view, these represent a lot of new components to keep up with. But that just means there are a lot more capabilities developers can imagine, build and deploy.

Web 3.0 and the decentralized Web really is a major leap forward. Given the plethora of existential problems we all face today, it represents one bright path out of them.

Figure 1: Blockchain Adoption amongst Enterprises today

Figure 2: Personal Knowledge of Blockchain Technology