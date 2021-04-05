We just published our research on Bitcoin becoming mainstream, so I wasn’t too surprised when I saw almost the same title in Barrons today Bitcoin is Going Mainstream; What Investors Need to Know

The difference with our research is that we think it’s already gone mainstream (as of late 2020) and we talk about what CIOs, Application Leaders and Business Unit leaders need to know. Bitcoin Goes Mainstream: What it Means to You

Our research outlines the different roles in can play in an organization – as shown in Figure 1, as well as the multiple risks that are posed – as depicted in Figure 2. We also point to service providers who can help with each role.

Figure 1:

Figure 2: Risks

Our job is certainly not to speculate on the value but our job is to predict the adoption of the technology around it. One thing is certain – bitcoin and digital currencies are not going to just go away, crash and burn.

They are here to stay and can offer many benefits to those who decide to take the plunge.