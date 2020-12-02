The ominous rise in Ransomware during Covid-19, and the pending rise in Deep Fake technology used by criminals was the topic of a podcast released by Information Security Media Group last week.

It may have been coincidental that these two topics were combined in one podcast Bankinfosecurity.com podcast , but they are intrinsically linked.

Ransomware and Deep Fakes

Ransomware usually starts by targeting victims using cleverly worded phishing emails that prey on human weaknesses. Increasingly, hackers will up their game by using increasingly- commoditized deep fake videos, images or voices to accomplish their goals. They will have to do this in order to stay one stop ahead of increasingly prevalent stronger security controls and multi-factor user authentication.

Today Deep Fake images are largely used for ‘revenge porn’ that uses photos of target victims, usually found on social media, that are modified by superimposing pornographic images on top of the victim’s face. But this will change over time as deep fakes are increasingly used to steal money or valuable information.

Detecting Deep Fake objects is a losing proposition in the long run. Determined adversaries will keep pace by using Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN) to create their objects, so that detection rates eventually settle down to as low as 50%. In June 2020, Facebook announced the results of its first well-publicized Deepfake Detection Challenge, an open competition to find algorithms that can spot AI-manipulated videos. The winning algorithm was only 65.18 percent accurate, hardly the detection rate you need for any effective security system.

But there is Hope

Our upcoming research outlines a pragmatic three-layered security approach to detect and stop deep fakes. Most of these proposed measures used tried-and-true security methods. They can’t be implemented soon enough; the good guys need to stay well ahead of the curve.

We all suffer from a healthy dose of justifiable mistrust in almost everything we see or read on the Internet. If left unchecked, the inevitable expansion of deep fake technology used for nefarious purposes will push the battle for truth over the edge.