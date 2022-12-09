Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk captured lots of attention with changes he’s introduced at the social media platform. He’s now working to retain and attract advertisers, striving to convince them that Twitter is a safe place for brand advertising.

What do consumers think brands should do on Twitter? One month after Musk acquired the company, we posed that question to Gartner Consumer Community members. The survey found:

• 60% of respondents say brands should change their Twitter strategy.

• 32% say brands should stop advertising on Twitter and 21% say brands should reduce ad spending.

• Twitter critics from the Gartner Consumer Community say they don’t like what’s showing up in their Twitter feeds, referring to changes in content moderations.

• Twitter fans from the Gartner Consumer Community believe the new CEO will be more fair and balanced than Twitter’s prior executive management.



The research report, “Consumers’ Negative Reaction to Upheaval at Twitter Should Prompt CMOs to Rethink Twitter Strategy” (Gartner subscription required) provides a snapshot of consumer sentiment about the social media network.