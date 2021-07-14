Marketing budgets are in a massive state of flux. Blame it on the lingering fallout from the pandemic.

Since 2012 when I first worked on Gartner’s marketing budget surveys, there hasn’t been such a seismic change in marketing programs and plans. Gartner’s Annual CMO Spend Survey found that marketing budgets as a proportion of company revenue went from 11% in 2020 to 6.4% in 2021.

Businesses are getting back on track. CMOs now face a burden to convince the chief financial officer and others in the C-suite to maintain or increase budgets. Even when they win back funds, CMOs must reassess their mix of spending – much like an investor who needs to rebalance their financial portfolio.

For many, it’s been a devastating experience. Marketing budgets, in travel and healthcare, were slashed to preserve cash. In retail, marketing budgets were reallocated to improve customer experiences, such as online ordering and curbside pickups. Some consumer products manufacturers paused media campaigns when demand exceeded supply. In financial services, lenders could not keep pace with loan applications.

