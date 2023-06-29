If, like me, you’ve been reading the press, the news every day adds dramatic updates in the world of geopolitics. Stories abound:

Deglobalization

Reglobalization

Friend-shoring

Near-shoring

De-risking

The list of related words is almost endless. They all seem to relate to the reordering of the world we know it. Interestingly the June copy of Finance and Development from the IMF (“Trade Disrupted“) suggests that the volume of global trade has not actually dropped; it is just being redirected. Perhaps their data is not as up to date as my heart-rate monitor. Most economic analysis uses dated information.

What is Going On?

But several news articles caught me eye and they all relate to the policies and guidelines set by various sovereign states. All such policies impact how organizations – and to a degree individuals – work, play and use data. Here are a couple of interesting threads.

This was a WSJ opinion piece. The article reports on several investments firms in Japanese using funds to secure critical chip related technology suppliers.

At the extreme end of business responses to the increasing complexity, cost and risk created by sovereign data and digital strategies, firms are preparing to jettison entire businesses. Sequoia is doing just that, and the article explains some of the behind-the-scenes pressures.

This New York Times article looks at the growing and concentrated demand for land and energy needed to meet the growing need for more data centers. Sovereign states may demand and plan their own clouds, or in more general speak, their own internets. The EU does. China does. Other sovereign states seek the same by cleverly building local data centers on their territory even if they might support public and private clouds across jurisdictional boundaries.

It All Connects, Anyway

The depth and breadth of news related to sovereign data and digital strategies is vast. It all comes about due to, or as a result of, geopolitics and Reglobalization. Sovereign data strategies will impact almost every business, eventually. About the only other hotter topic, narrower, and with more acute impact, is Generative AI. And guess what? AI governance is just another thread connected to sovereign data and digital strategies. Governments want to govern AI….

I am doing my best by pulling together a range of content and folks who can help. Here is my blog page that I update from time to time. Hopefully it is useful to you: Sovereign Digital (and Data) Strategy Home Base.