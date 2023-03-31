Gartner’s Market Guide for Data and Analytics Governance

Here is a brief update on our plans for coverage for Data and Analytics Governance market, from Guido de Simoni, Saul Judah and myself.

In December 2021 we published a Market Guide (G00746754) and a Vendor Identification Tool (G00759097) covering this new market. The Market Guide provides an overview of the market. The Vendor Identification Tool summarizes what is in effect public domain information (from web pages) about vendors that operate in the market. Neither the Market Guide or the Vendor Identification Tool provides advice or insight as to which vendors are better or worse than others in any way. This is by design. We had plans to update both in 2022. But plans change. Here is our new plan.

Future Research Plan

We plan to update the Market Guide in 2023. The new Market Guide will include more detail than the one we published in 2021. The market continues to evolve. Some parts are clearer, some parts are less clear. What is more, more vendors are aware of the changes and now offer solutions that can help. We are aiming to publish the Market Guide before the middle of 2023. We will not update the Vendor Identification Tool at this time, though the current one will remain on our web page at Gartner.com. Given the gradual consolidation across the distinct segments of the market, there are literally so many more vendors that would be included in any search. As such, Gartner end-user) clients can leverage our Market Guide and additional research to help determine how best to select, and then evaluate, the vendors most likely to help them meet their goals.

We will continue with other research that explores this emerging and fast-moving market going forward. Two hot new areas that are driving interest in these governance platforms are related, but summarized here: