Municipal infrastructure, data and technology, and quick wins aren’t words you hear together often. For Coral Gables, FL, home to the University of Miami, 140 multinational corporations and nearly 50,000 residents, they were the keys to improved quality of life for residents.

Chief Innovation Officer for Coral Gables Raimundo Rodulfo shares how implementing Smart City architecture helped reduce crime, traffic and pollution, and increase communication and transparency among residents and policymakers.

Check out the latest episode of Eureka!, the original series featuring Gartner experts and business leaders who think about business challenges differently and unlock new successes.