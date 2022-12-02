I hope you enjoy my annually updated festive blog. I have adjusted this over the years for CDOs, CDAOs, and CIOs – so you can swap out any of the labels as you see feet. Enjoy!

On the first day of Christmas my CIO said to me, a budget in and on time.

On the second day of Christmas my CIO said to me, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the third day of Christmas my CIO said to me, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the fourth day of Christmas my CIO said to me, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the fifth day of Christmas my CIO said to me, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the sixth day of Christmas my CIO said to me, six data lakes, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three ML models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the seventh day of Christmas my CIO said to me, seven business moments, six data lakes, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the eighth day of Christmas my CIO said to me, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the ninth day of Christmas my CIO said to me, nine percent return, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the tenth day of Christmas my CIO said to me, ten engineers, nine percent return, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the eleventh day of Christmas my CIO said to me, eleven metaversus, ten engineers, nine percent return, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.

On the twelfth day of Christmas my CIO said to me, twelve business outcomes, eleven metaversus, ten engineers, nine percent return, eight dashboards, seven business moments, six data lakes, five trusted sources, four data hubs, three AI models, two industry clouds, and a budget in and on time.